Dental Community Rallies To Help Children Who Would Otherwise Go Without Care

CDCA-WREB-CITA Summit raises funds to help Kosair for Kids provide smiles of joy

- Stephanie Beeler, CDCA-WREB-CITALOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attendees of the Dental Testing and Regulatory Summit that took place in Louisville at the end of September delivered hope to children in their host city by raising money for the region's most comprehensive children's charity, Kosair for Kids . CDCA-WREB-CITA organized the summit, an event where dentists, hygienists, state regulators, and dental educators gathered to address topics of mutual concern. Attendees were given opportunities to donate to the more than century-old charity in the months leading to the event. Together, they raised $25,000.“Because of you, children in need can live life to the fullest,” said Beth Mattingly Denham, Kosair for Kids Senior Vice President of Development.“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so very much!”Kosair for Kids serves children in all 120 Kentucky counties and 10 counties across southern Indiana. Last year, more than 260,000 children benefited through healthcare, research, education, and social services. Kosair for Kids provides about $1 million in assistance for healthcare bills, medical equipment, and therapy that families cannot otherwise afford. Some of those funds cover dental procedures and treatments children would be forced to go without.“We hear people say it's important to 'give back'. That's true, but we're doing so much more with this support to Kosair for Kids... we're giving hope for the future,” explained Stephanie Beeler, Director of Communications, Events, and Board Affairs for CDCA-WREB-CITA.“Lack of access to quality dental care can impact a child's development, education, and future. Together, through this philanthropy, CDCA-WREB-CITA is reducing hurdles that prevent children in need from reaching their full potential.”Dental care is something Kosair for Kids has provided, in some form, since the early days of its mission when it provided care at the Kosair Crippled Children Hospital. The University of Louisville School of Dentistry currently operates a clinic on the historic hospital's grounds where students learn skills and help children of low-income families.The Kosair for Kids Financial Assistance Program, which will benefit from the CDCA-WREB-CITA donation, has delivered nearly $50,000 in assistance for dental care to 27 children in the last five years alone. One of those children is Kosair Kid Noelle, who suffered extensive damage to her teeth during a fall. Faced with uncertainty, her parents turned to Kosair for Kids to help Noelle get the vital care she needed.“If not for Kosair for Kids, we would still be in the desperate search to find our daughter help,” said Noelle's mom, Myranda.“Thank you for being so kind and generous! As parents, you try to do the best you can to provide for your children, but sometimes it's just not enough.”

