BELIZE – Taiwan ICDF Inauguration Ceremony For New Sheep Barn In Yo Creek

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – Jose Abelardo Mai, of agriculture, food security and enterprise, together with Her Excellency Lily Li-Wen Hsu, ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize, jointly inaugurated a new state-of-the-art sheep barn at the Yo Creek Station in the Orange Walk District on December 16, 2024.

The 61' by 61' ft structure is capable of accommodating 150 sheep and goats. The of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) remain committed to strengthening the sheep and goat in Belize.

The barn is part of the implementation component of the“Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project (Sheep and Goat Project Phase II)” one-year extension, which includes a budget of USD 625,000 provided by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and USD125,000 provided by the Government of Belize for the period from March 2024 to March 2025.

The barn is expected to supply a quality breeding stock of sheep and goats in the northern part of the country, with an aim to support sheep farmers and improve the quality of sheep and goat products in the region. The main objectives of the project are to further strengthen Belize's sheep and goat industry and enhance market penetration to increase farmers' income.

