Delhi Police Arrests Kupwara Resident Wanted In Fraud Cases

Accused Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Kupwara in J&K, was allegedly involved in defrauding paramilitary personnel on the pretext of loans for vehicle purchase, they said.

A court in J&K had issued detention order against Ahmad, police said.

The accused used forged documents to obtain loans in paramilitary personnel's names for vehicles. His criminal history includes at least 14 cases of cheating and forgery registered at various police stations across J&K, police said.

“The accused was traced to the Jama Masjid area in Delhi. After two days of surveillance, he was apprehended on Saturday,” a senior police officer said.

Police recovered significant evidence from his possession, including seven ICICI Bank debit cards in the names of CRPF personnel, a laptop, a mobile phone, forged stamps, bank documents, and identity cards, the officer said.

The Delhi crime branch has informed the Anantnag police in J&K who are set to take custody of the accused, he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now