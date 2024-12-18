Saia Partners With Tesla To Launch Two Electric Semis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cutting-edge semi-trucks are part of Saia's commitment to sustainability and innovation in logistics.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has partnered with Tesla to introduce two of the company's first Tesla Semi trucks to its fleet. As Saia celebrates its 100th anniversary, this collaboration signifies not just a milestone in the carrier's history but also a bold commitment to the future, exploring the latest to better serve its customers.

The partnership represents another step forward in sustainable transportation as Saia becomes one of the early testers of Tesla's state-of-the-art electric semi-trucks. The Tesla Semi brings unparalleled innovation to the logistics industry, reinforcing Saia's role as a trailblazer for the future of freight transportation.

“Our partnership with Tesla underscores our dedication to evolution while staying true to the values that have guided us for the past century,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar.“As we celebrate 100 years of Saia, we're focused on building a sustainable and innovative foundation for the next century.”

Since its founding in 1924, Saia has been at the forefront of delivering excellence in transportation. The introduction of the Tesla Semi into Saia's fleet reflects not only the company's forward-thinking strategy but also its dedication to sustainability and meeting the evolving needs of customers. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with the company's mission to provide top-tier service while minimizing its environmental footprint.

“This collaboration enhances our operational capabilities and exemplifies how Saia is positioning itself for a future where innovation and sustainability drive success,” added Sugar. During a demonstration period held earlier this year, Saia rigorously tested the Tesla Semi in its operations with the tractor evaluated on its range, payload capacity, grade performance, and driver comfort.

“We were very impressed with the Tesla Semi as it demonstrated an ability to handle both local and longer haul applications while still delivering notable power and efficiency. During a demonstration earlier this year, we achieved 1.73 kWh per mile,” said Sugar.“Our drivers were equally impressed, noting the smooth acceleration, comfortable design, and its ability to maintain speeds on steep inclines, even while hauling heavy payloads. This feedback underscores the enormous potential of the Tesla Semi.”

As Saia celebrates its centennial year, the partnership is another tangible example of how the carrier is working to reduce its carbon footprint by reducing emissions and improving tractor mileage as it seeks to be a good steward of the environment and conduct its operations in a responsible manner. By embracing innovative technology, Saia is setting a new standard for sustainability in logistics and reaffirming its role as a leader in the industry.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates over 214 terminals across the country and employs more than 15,000 people. Recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking's“Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .

