J&K Bank Celebrates National Pensioners Day Launches Video-Series 'Yadoon Ki Jama Poonji'
Date
12/18/2024 3:14:47 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Paying heartfelt tributes to pensioners, J&K bank yesterday celebrated National Pensioners Day across all its branches. The Bank observed the day with a series of initiatives to enhance engagement and strengthen ties with this special segment of its customers.
Reaffirming its commitment to their well-being, the Bank sent celebratory SMS messages to all pensioners as a gesture of goodwill. Additionally, a large number of branches organized special Pensioners' Meets, including family pensioners, to join in the celebration.
During these interactions, the Bank officials extended warm greetings and engaged with pensioners, listening attentively to their suggestions and addressing any grievances. The officials also shared details about various banking products and services aimed at enhancing financial convenience for the senior community, with a focus on improving cross-selling and providing tailored solutions to their needs.
In one such function held at the Bank's Shalamar Branch in Jammu, General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar inaugurated a dedicated pension counter on the ground floor, complying with the RBI guidelines for the pensioners as part of creating a comfortable atmosphere in the delivery of services.
Meanwhile, the Bank has also launched a nostalgic video series titled 'Yadoon Ki Jama Poonji' across its social media platforms. The series is a heartfelt tribute celebrating the Bank's enduring bond with its longstanding customers including pensioners and its former staff members thereby reflecting a legacy of trust, commitment and mutual respect.
Commenting on the initiatives, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said,“At J&K Bank, we recognize and cherish the invaluable contribution of our pensioners, senior citizens, and former staff members. National Pensioners Day is an opportunity to honour this enduring bond and express our gratitude for their unwavering trust and support. Through initiatives like the Pensioners' Meets and 'Yadoon Ki Jama Poonji', we aim to reaffirm our commitment to their needs and celebrate their role in shaping the Bank's legacy.”
“Through these initiatives, we have renewed our promise to strengthen the Bank's connect with senior citizens and deliver best services while fostering a deeper sense of belonging”, he added.
Notably, through 'Yadoon Ki Jama Poonji', the Bank fondly revisits stories of pride, gratitude and shared memories that form the cornerstone of its relationship with its long-standing customers.
