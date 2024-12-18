Three Shops Gutted On Vaishnodevi Shrine Track In J & K's Katra
Date
12/18/2024 3:14:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Katra/Jammu- Three shops were gutted in a fire incident on the route to cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, officials said.
The fire broke out in a shop at Churan Padika on the track and spread to other shops, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police, personnel of fire service department and the shrine board doused the fire by carrying out an operation, the officials said, adding reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Winter Hazard: 6 Of Family Killed In Kathua Fire
Overnight Blaze Renders 4 Families Homeless In South Kashmir's Kulgam
MENAFN18122024000215011059ID1109009037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.