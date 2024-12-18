عربي


Three Shops Gutted On Vaishnodevi Shrine Track In J & K's Katra

12/18/2024 3:14:46 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Katra/Jammu- Three shops were gutted in a fire incident on the route to cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out in a shop at Churan Padika on the track and spread to other shops, they said.

Police, personnel of fire service department and the shrine board doused the fire by carrying out an operation, the officials said, adding reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

