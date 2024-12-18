Unusual Spiral Galaxy Of Early Universe Discovers
12/18/2024 3:11:31 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Indian astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have
discovered a massive spiral galaxy with distinct arms, named
A2744-GDSp-z4. This galaxy was formed when the universe was only
1.5 billion years old. The preprint of the study has been published
on the arXiv portal, Azernews reports.
Spiral galaxies are characterized by their bright, well-defined
arms radiating from the central core. These arms are formed as a
result of matter condensation within the galaxy's disk, and they
play a crucial role in the active formation of stars. The
appearance of such structures in the early universe is considered a
rare phenomenon.
A2744-GDSp-z4 stands out not only for its spiral structure but
also for its size and mass. Its disk spans about 32,000 light-years
in diameter, and its stellar mass reaches 14 billion solar masses.
The age of the stellar structures is estimated to be 228 million
years, with a star formation rate of 57.6 solar masses per year.
Researchers believe that star formation in this galaxy began
approximately 839 million years after the Big Bang.
The discovery of such a large and complex galaxy in the early
universe challenges existing theories. Traditional models suggest
that galaxies form gradually over time, but A2744-GDSp-z4
contradicts this notion, as it appears to have developed a large
disk and spiral arms in an unusually short period. Astronomers are
planning further studies to understand the mechanisms that allowed
this galaxy to form so quickly, and to explore the broader
implications for our understanding of galaxy evolution in the early
universe.
