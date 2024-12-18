Cabinet Recalls Traits Of Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf, Marks Amir Sheikh Meshal's 1St Anni.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet held its regular weekly session on Wednesday at the conventions hall at Jaber Al-Ahmad International under chairmanship of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Following the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shareedah Al-Mousherji stated that the ministers at start of the session recalled the first anniversary of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's demise falling on December 16th.

They expressed grief for the late Amir's death, lauding him for the good traits which will live forever to guide the coming generations namely with respect of sacrificing everything precious for sake of Kuwait's promotion, security and stability.

On the occasion of the first anniversary of proclaiming His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the Amir of the State of Kuwait, on December 16, the ministers invoked His Almighty to back up his tasks for Kuwait's promotion and renaissance, bestow upon him good health and grace him with long life.

The ministers lauded the official visit by the Jordanian Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II to the country during which he met with Their Highnesses the Amir and the Crown Prince, respectively Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, discussing issues of common interest, latest developments on the regional and international arenas and means of promoting the mutual interests at various levels.

On sidelines of the session, His Highness the Prime Minister toured the stadium to examine preparations for hosting Khaleeji 26 tournament due between December 21 and January 3.

He and the accompanying ministers were briefed by the Minister of Information, Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chair of the tournament steering committee, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and officials of the Public Authority for Sports, about preparedness of the installations to host the games and details of the planned inauguration ceremony.



The Cabinet approved a decree-into-law regarding the memorandum of understanding between the State of Kuwait Government and its counterpart of the People's Republic of China on cooperation in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Mina (port) project and the affiliate protocol that included various issues such as specifying the executive parties in the two sides. Kuwait will be represented by the Ministry of Public Works and China by the Ministry of Transports.

The ministers were informed that the Chinese government, namely "the national committee for development and reforms," affiliated to the Chinese Presidency, nominated a Chinese company to partake in executing the venture of the water desalination plants in Kuwait.

In this respect, the Cabinet decided to task a commission to follow up on the executive status of the agreements and memoranda of understanding, signed by Kuwait and China, under chairmanship of the Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Meshaan, and ensure speedy and adequate measures in the project execution.

On the 53rd anniversary of Bahrain's National Day and the 25th anniversary of King Hamad bin Salman al-Khalifa's taking of the helm of power, the ministers extended congratulations to the monarch, the brotherly Bahraini people on the two occasions, lauding the noticeable accomplishments made during his era, wishing the monarch good health and his gracious people further progress and prosperity.

As to the National Day marking the founder of Qatar Sheikh Jassem bin Mohammad Al-Thani's taking of power, falling on December 18, the ministers expressed congratulations to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, wishim him good health, the state of Qatar and the gracious people utmost promotion and prosperity.

In response to a proposal by the Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, the cabinet agreed to dissolve a number of public welfare societies for their failure in abiding by standing laws.

The ministers examined a number of topics in the agenda, approved some and referred others to the ministerial committees for studying and preparing reports to complete the necessary measures.

They endorsed minutes of the higher committee for authenticating the Kuwaiti citizenship including the cases of losing or withdrawing the citizenship, involving a number of persons who had acquired it through fraud and counterfeiting, in line with the decree-into-law Number 15/1959. (end) rk