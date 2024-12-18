DPIIT And Tally Solutions Join Hands To Empower Manufacturing Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 18 (KNN) In a move to bolster the startup ecosystem, the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, a leader in business management software.

This strategic collaboration is set to introduce a comprehensive, module-based series aimed at addressing critical challenges faced by startups in management, compliance, marketing, digitisation, and preparedness.

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, Startup India, emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership.“This initiative extends beyond traditional training programs, offering startups deep insights and practical tools to navigate today's complex business environment,” he remarked.

He further highlighted the broader vision of establishing a thriving ecosystem where innovation propels India to the forefront of global entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, Startup India, underscored the program's significance.“This collaboration marks a paradigm shift, empowering startups to build sustainable and competitive businesses in domestic and global markets,” he stated.

As part of this initiative, Tally Solutions will provide free one-year rental licenses of their flagship Tally Prime software to participating startups.

This will enable businesses to streamline their operations efficiently, ensuring they are equipped with the right tools to scale effectively.

To further support startups, the workshop series will feature targeted modules that address critical business areas such as accounting principles, tax compliance, marketing strategies, digitisation tools, and investor readiness.

The program will also feature expert-led sessions and real-world case studies, offering actionable insights to help startups overcome challenges and adopt best practices.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to connect with industry mentors and peers, fostering valuable networking and collaborative growth.

To ensure sustained learning and impact, the initiative includes post-workshop support, enabling startups to implement and refine the knowledge gained during the sessions.

This holistic approach is designed to position manufacturing startups for long-term success in competitive domestic and international markets.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in DPIIT's efforts to foster a robust startup ecosystem.

By combining the government's strategic vision with Tally Solutions' technological expertise, the program aims to prepare Indian manufacturing startups for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

(KNN Bureau)