Ainewsbreaks Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Financial Overview And Instagram's Impact

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Meta (NASDAQ: META)

is a leading company known for its social platforms, including and Instagram. Instagram, in particular, is expected to play a crucial role in Meta's future revenue streams. According to a report by Emarketer, Instagram is projected to generate more than half of Meta's advertising revenue in the United States by 2025. This growth is driven by Instagram's enhanced monetization strategies.

Meta's performance reflects its strong position. The company reported a quarterly revenue of approximately

$40.59 billion . This substantial revenue is supported by Instagram's growing contribution to Meta's advertising income. As Instagram continues to enhance its monetization strategies, its impact on Meta's overall revenue is expected to increase.

Meta's profitability is evident in its net income of around $ 15.69 billion

for the quarter. The company's gross profit stood at about

$33.21 billion , indicating efficient cost management. The cost of revenue was approximately

$7.38 billion , highlighting Meta's ability to maintain a healthy profit margin while investing in its platforms.

Operating income for Meta was approximately

$17.35 billion , with an EBITDA of

$22.06 billion . These figures demonstrate Meta's strong operational efficiency and ability to generate cash flow. Earnings per share (“EPS”) were reported at

$6.20 , reflecting the company's profitability and value to shareholders.

Meta's income before tax was reported at

$17.82 billion , with an income tax expense of about

$2.13 billion . This indicates a robust pre-tax income, further emphasizing the company's financial strength. As Instagram's role in Meta's advertising revenue grows, it is likely to contribute significantly to these financial metrics in the future.

To view the company's most recent earnings release, visit



About Meta

Platforms Inc.

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

