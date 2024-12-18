Mumbai Boat Capsize: From Death Toll To What Happened - Here's All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In an unfortunate incident, several people who were on their way to Elephanta Island, a popular destination near Mumbai, lost their lives on Wednesday after a ferry they were travelling capsized off the Mumbai coast .

The incident took place near Butcher Island off Mumbai when a naval speed-craft undergoing trials in the sea went out of control and rammed into the Neelkamal ferry, with over 100 persons and five crew members on board.

Here's what we know

- The Neelkamal ferry was on its way to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai.

- A Navy speed boat crashed into the ferry around 4 pm, following which it capsized.

- Thirteen persons died and 101 others were rescued.

- The dead include 10 civilians and three Navy personnel.

"101 people have been rescued, and 13 people have died, including 10 civilians and 3 Navy personnel. Two others are critically injured and have been shifted to the navy hospital," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

- The Navy and Coast Guard have launched a massive rescue operation.

- Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched wherein 4 naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, one Coast Guard boat and three marine police crafts were pressed into action to rescue survivors.

- Four helicopters were also involved in the search and rescue operation.

- Personnel from the police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and fishermen in the area took part in the rescue work.

Saddenning, says PM Modi

The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities, said PM Modi.

Probe and ex-gratia announced

The police and the Navy will investigate the incident, said CM Devendra Fadnavis. The families of the deceased will receive ₹5 lakh from the CM's relief fund, he said.

Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

What did the Indian Navy say?

On Wednesday afternoon, an Indian Navy craf t lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized. Up to 13 fatalities have been reported so far. Survivors rescued from the incident site are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

The naval boat's engine had recently been changed and the new engine was being tested. The engine got stuck in full throttle and the boat went out of control and rammed into the ferry Neelkamal, reported ANI quoting Indian Navy officials.

- The naval boat had 6 persons on board including 2 naval personnel and 4 members from the firm which had supplied the engine.

What Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said

I have held talks with the collectors, the police and Navy personnel present there. More than 100 people (were on board). The rescue operation is being carried out by the Indian Navy , Indian Coast Guard, the Maritime Board and the coastal police. What happened is unfortunate.





“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between a passenger ferry and an Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel & civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Extensive search & rescue efforts are ongoing by the Indian Navy & Coast Guard, deploying multiple assets, to locate missing persons,” said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X.