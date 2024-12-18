KC Venugopal Condoles Loss Of Lives In Mumbai Boat Mishap

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday expressed sadness for the families of those who lost their lives in the Mumbai boat tragedy and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking to social X, the Congress General Secretary said: "Deeply pained by the news of the shocking accident off the Mumbai coast causing the loss of multiple lives. I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of 13 lives following a collision between two boats in Mumbai while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 assistance for the injured individuals.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote: "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

In another post, the PMO, quoting Prime Minister Modi, wrote: "The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities: PM @narendramodi."

In a horrific maritime disaster, at least 13 persons drowned, including three Indian Navy sailors plus another 99 were rescued from the Arabian Sea when a naval speedboat on engine trials lost control and abruptly rammed into a passenger ferry, near the Raigad Coast, off Gateway of India, here on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The passenger boat, reported to be a private catamaran named 'Neelkamal', was ferrying around 110 tourists plus five crew members to the world-famous UNESCO Heritage Elephanta Islands, and the disaster occurred around 5:15 p.m., said the BMC Disaster Control.

Official sources said that an Indian Navy's rigid inflatable boat undergoing engine trials crashed into the 'Neelkamal' at high speed, overturning it and throwing most of the tourists into the Arabian Sea near Uran, Karanja on the Raigad coast, around 10 km from Gateway of India.

The sources said that the ferry, 'Neelkamal', may have broken down with the sudden hit, overturned and started sinking with the passengers thrown into the sea.

Videos of the tragedy, clicked by aghast passengers from other ferries in the vicinity showed gruesome shots of people screaming for help, flailing their arms and legs to remain afloat or attempting to hold their near and dear ones from sinking in chilly sea waters.

On receiving the SOS from multiple sources on the disaster, a massive rescue operation was launched by the Indian Navy's four helicopters and 15 other vessels including the Marine Police, Indian Coast Guard, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, along with local fishers and other ferry boats to save the victims.

By 9 p.m., the authorities confirmed 13 deaths comprising three Indian Navy sailors and 10 civilians, several 'critical' in different hospitals, and over 100 other tourists whose condition is reported to be 'stable' in various hospitals, while the search continues for another five still suspected 'missing' as darkness fell.

It was not immediately clear whether the ill-fated 'Neelkamal' was carrying passengers as per the stipulated norms for load and other safety measures.

The owner of the vessel, Rajendra Padte, said that the 'Neelkamal' had departed on its regular tourism voyage to Elephanta Islands around 3.15 p.m. and barely a couple of hours later the tragedy was reported, "but it was not our fault".

"An Indian Navy speedboat first encircled my boat, then zoomed off, and returned again at high speed and banged into 'Neelkamal'. All the tourists were wearing life jackets which are now compulsory. More than a dozen other boats are engaged in the rescue operations," a shaken Padte told mediapersons.

A livid Peasants & Workers Party of India (PWP) General Secretary and ex-legislator Jayant P. Patil, who was present at the spot, slammed the concerned authorities that resulted in the tragedy and the 'Neelkamal' sunk into the water soon thereafter.