US President-Elect Donald Trump Appears In His New Hairstyle, Netizens Say 'The Ultimate Hat Hair'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States President-elect Donald is setting up his team for the 20th January handover from current President Joe Biden. Though he has a very busy schedule, he was seen sporting a noticeably different hairstyle on 18 December, which went on social media.

The President-elect was seen at Trump International Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, and greeted a roaring crowd of admirers.

The same has gone viral on social media, garnering 39k views.

Watch the viral video here:

Following the video went viral of Donald Trump , netizens were quick to react.

Here are a few reactions:

One wrote, "The ultimate hat hair."

Another commented, "what did they do to his hair?"

A third wrote, "Trump got his ears lowered?"

"I'm going to shake his hand and tell him, thank you before I die. One way or the other, because I absolutely he would change things for the better. Despite what the left did to many of us with clearances. Including the fair child," wrote a fourth social media user.

"As long as it's still orange, we're fine," commented a fifth user.

"Guess it would be what Melonia likes!!" said the sixth.

"He's also a fat slob...." said the seventh.

An eighth netizen said, "Honestly, the haircut's the least of his problems. Maybe if he focused more on policies rather than his looks, we'd actually get somewhere."

"It's like a mullet without the length and I kinda like it," a ninth user said.

"Balding doughboy," commented the tenth user.

In November, Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 US presidential election by defeating US Vice and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 electoral votes. Trump secured 295 electoral votes, comfortably crossing the 270-vote threshold needed to reclaim the White House.

After this victory, Trump became the first leader in over a century to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland's re-election in 1892, as per data. He also became the oldest person to be elected to office at 78 years.