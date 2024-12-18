Compareforexbrokers Announces 2025 Annual Award Winners

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- CompareForexBrokers , the top broker comparison site providing in-depth reviews and trading analysis, is excited to announce the winners of its 2025 Annual Awards.

“These awards honour the brokers that consistently deliver exceptional service and tools to empower traders around the world,” said Justin Grossbard , Founder and CEO of CompareForexBrokers.

The 2025 Annual Awards recognise outstanding achievements within the forex industry, highlighting companies that continue to outperform competitors in key areas such as trading costs, quality, customer support, and regulatory trust. All results are derived from an independently researched, unbiased process that considers data-driven insights and real-world testing.

This year's winners reflect excellence in innovation, regional leadership, and a commitment to advancing the trading experience. Categories such as Best MT4 Broker, Most Trusted Broker, and Best Broker for Scalping highlight brokers excelling in both niche and broader trading services. These accolades showcase the brokers that have successfully prioritised transparency, usability, and customer satisfaction.

“Our testing process continues to develop with the market, ensuring that forex traders receive transparent and reliable information to make informed decisions,” Grossbard added. “We are proud to spotlight the best brokers that are setting new standards in the industry.”

The 2025 Annual Awards not only recognise high-performing brokers but also set benchmarks for the industry. By celebrating achievements in areas such as platform innovation, customer service, and low trading costs, the awards encourage continuous improvement, benefitting traders globally. With new categories introduced each year, the awards adapt to evolving trader priorities and market trends.

To see all the winners and learn more about the methodology behind the awards, visit the official CompareForexBrokers 2025 awards page .

About CompareForexBrokers Pty Ltd

CompareForexBrokers was one of the first comparison sites in 2004 to compare brokers specialising in catering for forex trading needs. The site's methodology involves testing over 40 brokers annually across multiple categories, with a commitment to transparency and data-backed insights. Other properties of the group include href="" rel="nofollow" c and Prop-Firms both helping to compare other brokers in specialist areas.

