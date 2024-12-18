Inflammatory Myositis Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Inflammatory Myositis companies are Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Inflammatory Myositis Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Inflammatory Myositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Inflammatory Myositis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Inflammatory Myositis Market Report:

The Inflammatory Myositis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Key Inflammatory Myositis Companies: CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, and others

Key Inflammatory Myositis Therapies: Hizentra, PF 1801, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, ABC008, Daxdilimab (HZN-7734/MEDI7734/VIB7734), Enpatoran (M5049), GLPG3667, Brepocitinib (PF-06700841), ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab), PF-06823859 (Dazukibart), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616), and others

The Inflammatory Myositis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Inflammatory Myositis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Inflammatory Myositis market dynamics.

In 2023, the US market for inflammatory myositis stood out among the seven major markets (7MM), reaching an impressive USD 301 million. This figure highlights the strong current demand and the considerable growth potential within the sector. As research and management of inflammatory myositis continue to evolve, the market is expected to expand further, with projections showing steady growth through 2034.

Several promising products are expected to enter the market during the 2020–2034 period, including PF-06823859, Brepocitinib, and others.

The therapeutic market for inflammatory myositis is projected to grow significantly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.7% across the 7MM. This robust expansion reflects the increasing demand for advanced treatment options and highlights the growing investment in addressing this serious condition.

In June 2024, Cabaletta Pharmaceuticals presented promising early clinical data from the first patient in the immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy (IMNM) cohort of their Phase I/II RESET-Myositis trial. These results, following three months of follow-up, were showcased at a satellite symposium during the EULAR 2024 Congress. The data underscored the potential of Cabaletta's innovative approach. Patient enrollment in the RESET-Myositis trial is ongoing, with additional detailed clinical data expected later in 2024. This research represents a significant step forward in the treatment of IMNM, positioning Cabaletta at the forefront of developing transformative therapies for this complex condition.

Inflammatory Myositis Overview

Myositis refers to muscle inflammation and is commonly associated with inflammatory myopathies, including polymyositis, dermatomyositis, cancer-associated myositis, juvenile dermatomyositis, overlap myositis, and inclusion body myositis (IBM). Myopathy, a broader term, encompasses any abnormal muscle condition or disease, including myositis.

Myositis is a rare, often debilitating condition that can impact multiple organs beyond the muscles, significantly impairing the quality of life. According to the American College of Rheumatology, inflammatory myopathies are autoimmune diseases where the immune system mistakenly attacks the muscles. The most common forms of inflammatory myopathy are dermatomyositis and polymyositis. Diagnosing myositis involves comprehensive laboratory testing, imaging, multidisciplinary evaluations, and sometimes genetic analysis. A thorough history and physical exam, along with routine lab tests (e.g., complete blood count, metabolic panel, muscle enzymes, thyroid-stimulating hormone), autoimmune serologies, imaging, neurologic evaluations, electromyography (EMG), nerve conduction studies, and muscle biopsy are essential for diagnosis.

The treatment approach for inflammatory myositis, which includes conditions like dermatomyositis, polymyositis, and inclusion body myositis, typically involves a combination of medications and supportive therapies tailored to the individual's symptoms and disease severity. Common treatment options include:

- **Corticosteroids**: Prednisone, a high-dose corticosteroid, is often the first-line treatment to reduce inflammation and suppress the immune system. Dosage is gradually reduced to the lowest effective level.

- **Immunosuppressants**: Drugs like methotrexate, azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, and cyclosporine may be used if corticosteroids alone are insufficient or long-term use is not advisable. These medications help suppress immune activity and inflammation.

- **Biologic agents**: For severe or resistant cases, biologics such as rituximab, tocilizumab, or abatacept may be considered. These target specific immune cells involved in the disease process.

- **Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)**: For individuals with dermatomyositis or polymyositis unresponsive to other treatments, IVIG infusions can help modulate the immune system.

Treating inclusion body myositis (IBM) is particularly challenging, as it often does not respond to immunosuppressive therapies. No current treatments can stop or reverse the progression of IBM, though supportive care, physical therapy, and symptom management can improve quality of life.

There remains a significant unmet need for more effective therapies for inflammatory myositis, as current treatments with immunosuppressive drugs may not work for all patients and can lead to side effects. As a result, multiple promising therapies are in development to address this gap, with notable products such as PF-06823859, Brepocitinib, and others expected to enter the market between 2020 and 2034.

Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology

In 2023, there were an estimated 188 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of inflammatory myositis across the 7MM, with approximately 92 thousand of these cases occurring in the United States alone. This number is expected to rise throughout the forecast period.



The diagnosed prevalent cases were further categorized by type, with the distribution as follows: polymyositis (PM) accounted for 76 thousand cases, dermatomyositis (DM) for 84 thousand cases, and inclusion body myositis (IBM) for 27 thousand cases in the 7MM in 2023. These figures are projected to increase by 2034.



In terms of age-specific cases, inflammatory myositis in the EU4 and the UK was reported in the following age groups in 2023: 3 thousand cases in individuals aged 0–17 years, 12 thousand cases in the 18–44 years group, 25 thousand cases in the 45–64 years group, and 29 thousand cases in those aged 65 years and older.



For gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases in Japan, there were 10 thousand cases in males and 15 thousand cases in females in 2023.



Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Inflammatory Myositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Inflammatory Myositis

Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Inflammatory Myositis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Inflammatory Myositis

Inflammatory Myositis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Inflammatory Myositis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Inflammatory Myositis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Inflammatory Myositis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Inflammatory Myositis Companies

CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences

Inflammatory Myositis Therapies

Hizentra, PF 1801, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, ABC008, Daxdilimab (HZN-7734/MEDI7734/VIB7734), Enpatoran (M5049), GLPG3667, Brepocitinib (PF-06700841), ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab), PF-06823859 (Dazukibart), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616)

Inflammatory Myositis Market Outlook

The treatment landscape for inflammatory myositis has progressed significantly, with current approaches typically involving a combination of immunosuppressive medications, such as corticosteroids and disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), along with biologic agents, physical therapy, and supportive care. However, there remains a substantial unmet need for more effective, targeted therapies that offer fewer side effects. The development of novel treatments, including biologics and small molecule inhibitors, holds the potential to transform the market by providing patients with improved options.

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) has demonstrated efficacy as an initial treatment for patients with idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, with first-line IVIg monotherapy showing effectiveness in approximately 50% of patients. Treatment responses are often observed within three weeks of initiating therapy in those who respond positively. If corticosteroids, immunosuppressive agents, and IVIg do not alleviate symptoms, IV cyclophosphamide may be considered as a fourth-line treatment. However, this approach is associated with significant potential side effects and is typically reserved for patients with severe refractory conditions, such as profound muscle weakness, swallowing difficulties, and interstitial lung disease. Treatment plans must be tailored to each patient's specific condition, disease severity, response to previous treatments, and the expertise of the healthcare provider.

As the management of inflammatory myositis continues to evolve, promising therapies are advancing through the development pipeline. These new treatments are expected to drive improvements in reimbursement strategies, physician adoption, and patient compliance. Ongoing clinical trials are investigating innovative therapies, such as PF-06823859 (Pfizer), Brepocitinib, and others, with potential market impact in the 7MM according to DelveInsight's therapeutic market model for the forecast period.



Inflammatory Myositis Market Insights

The total market size for inflammatory myositis across the 7MM is estimated at approximately USD 589 million in 2023 and is expected to grow throughout the forecast period (2024–2034). This growth is projected at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.7%, driven by increased awareness of the disease and the introduction of new, emerging treatments.

Among the EU countries, Germany and Italy represented the largest market shares, with Germany accounting for USD 69 million and Italy for USD 47 million in 2023. In contrast, Spain recorded the smallest market share, with a market size of USD 21 million in the same year.

Japan's market size stood at USD 72 million in 2023, but these dynamics are anticipated to shift during the forecast period as new treatments and market factors come into play.

Scope of the Inflammatory Myositis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Inflammatory Myositis Companies: CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, and others

Key Inflammatory Myositis Therapies: Hizentra, PF 1801, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, ABC008, Daxdilimab (HZN-7734/MEDI7734/VIB7734), Enpatoran (M5049), GLPG3667, Brepocitinib (PF-06700841), ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab), PF-06823859 (Dazukibart), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616), and others

Inflammatory Myositis Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammatory Myositis current marketed and Inflammatory Myositis emerging therapies

Inflammatory Myositis Market Dynamics: Inflammatory Myositis market drivers and Inflammatory Myositis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Inflammatory Myositis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Inflammatory Myositis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Inflammatory Myositis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Inflammatory Myositis

3. SWOT analysis of Inflammatory Myositis

4. Inflammatory Myositis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Inflammatory Myositis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Inflammatory Myositis Disease Background and Overview

7. Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Inflammatory Myositis

9. Inflammatory Myositis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Inflammatory Myositis Unmet Needs

11. Inflammatory Myositis Emerging Therapies

12. Inflammatory Myositis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Inflammatory Myositis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Inflammatory Myositis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Inflammatory Myositis Market Drivers

16. Inflammatory Myositis Market Barriers

17. Inflammatory Myositis Appendix

18. Inflammatory Myositis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

