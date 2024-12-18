Simplifying Estate Management And Inheritance Distribution With Innovative Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JEDDAH, JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In line with ongoing efforts to streamline the legal and Sharia-compliant procedures related to estates and inheritance, has introduced an innovative suite of services designed to help individuals and families navigate the challenges of estate management-from obtaining inheritance certification Ḥasr al-Waratha to distributing assets in a fair and transparent manner.

These services include advanced tools such as an electronic inheritance calculator, enabling users to accurately determine each heir's Sharia-based share. In addition, specialized advisory services are provided by dedicated teams of inheritance lawyers, offering the necessary legal and religious guidance. Integrated electronic platforms have also been developed to facilitate requests for inheritance certification, official document issuance, and making amendments as needed.

“Inheritance distribution is a sensitive process that demands accuracy and transparency to ensure everyone's rights are respected. Our initiative was developed to simplify these procedures through innovative solutions that combine adherence to Sharia principles with modern technology. Our goal in thelawsa is to empower individuals to manage their affairs easily and without complications.”

Key Features of the New Services

.Electronic Inheritance Calculator: A user-friendly tool that determines each heir's share according to Islamic law

.Specialized Legal Consultations: A team of inheritance lawyers providing legal solutions for disputes and expediting processes.

.Convenient Electronic Platforms: For issuing and updating inheritance certification documents and facilitating smooth asset distribution.

.Documentation Services: Including the preparation of heir power-of-attorney forms and extraction of property ownership deeds.

These services go beyond basic distribution, covering special cases such as managing disputes among heirs and filing lawsuits for compulsory estate division when necessary. The new tools also allow the verification and correction of potential errors in the inheritance certification, ensuring that no rightful heir is overlooked.

For more information:

For additional details about these services, please visit thelawsa web

