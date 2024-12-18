Ninepoint Publishes 2025 Market Outlook On Trends Poised To Shape The Investment Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Offers Valuable Insights Into Investing in Fixed Income, Energy, Global Infrastructure, Digital Assets, Precious Metals and Private Credit

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“ Ninepoint ”), one of Canada's leading alternative management firms, today issued a new report entitled“Ninepoint 2025 Outlook” that outlines the investment trends investors can expect in the coming year across a number of key sectors.

“2024 has been a year defined for investors by inflation and interest rates, with the of Canada and United States Federal Reserve both cutting rates to ease pressure on consumers. Now, as we enter the new year, monetary policy divergence is set to be the story to watch in 2025,” said Ninepoint co-CEOs James Fox and John Wilson, in the report.“Across the globe, all eyes are now on the new presidential administration in the U.S. and how President-elect Donald Trump's regulatory and policy agenda will affect investors across markets.”

Highlights from each section of the outlook include:



Fixed Income: Expectations for fixed income in 2025 include tailwinds for short-term bond prices in countries that will see the most easing, likely Europe and Canada. Meanwhile, in the U.S., expect to see the Federal Reserve on hold and headwinds to long term bond prices as inflation risks rise and the fiscal situation deteriorates.



Energy: Despite the popular narrative that energy is a“sunset industry” in the face of the energy transition, the reality is that the demand for oil, natural gas and coal is expected to grow longer and stronger than the consensus belief in the year ahead.



Global Infrastructure: Even with the new administration in Washington, the infrastructure asset class remains ideally positioned to benefit from two significant investment themes for many years ahead: the electrification of the U.S. economy and the energy transition.



Digital Assets: With clear rules of the road and pro-crypto officials at the helm of various U.S. regulatory agencies, 2025 may finally see banks and other traditional players enter the crypto arena, potentially accelerating the growth of stablecoins and other financial applications.



Gold: While some price sensitive physical demand is likely to be lower in 2025, central bank purchases are expected to remain well above historical trends to help fuel demand. Continuing rate cuts and concerns over global debt are also expected to continue to provide a strong tailwind for the gold price in 2025.



Silver: Second only to oil, silver is the most widely used commodity in the world. Silver industrial use is operating at record highs, and silver industrial demand is expected to only grow in 2025.

Private Credit: With interest rates set to continue to decrease, 2025 will likely see an uptick in deal-making activity. Borrower performance is anticipated to improve as consumer spending recovers and the cost of capital decreases, supporting stable or improving margins and encouraging expansion through new products and geographies.



To learn more, download the complete report here .

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms, overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ... .

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Kate Sylvester / Liz Shoemaker

...

The opinions, estimates and projections (“information”) contained within this report are solely those of Ninepoint Partners LP and are subject to change without notice. Ninepoint Partners makes every effort to ensure that the information has been derived from sources believed to be reliable and accurate. However, Ninepoint Partners assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages, whether direct or indirect, which arise out of the use of this information. Ninepoint Partners is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The information should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. Please contact your own personal advisor on your particular circumstances. Views expressed regarding a particular company, security, industry or market sector should not be considered an indication of trading intent of any investment funds managed by Ninepoint Partners LP. Any reference to a particular company is for illustrative purposes only and should not to be considered as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell nor should it be considered as an indication of how the portfolio of any investment fund managed by Ninepoint Partners LP is or will be invested. Ninepoint Partners LP and/or its affiliates may collectively beneficially own/control 1% or more of any class of the equity securities of the issuers mentioned in this report. Ninepoint Partners LP and/or its affiliates may hold short position in any class of the equity securities of the issuers mentioned in this report. During the preceding 12 months, Ninepoint Partners LP and/or its affiliates may have received remuneration other than normal course investment advisory or trade execution services from the issuers mentioned in this report.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.