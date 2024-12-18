Private Tours Of Scotland In Style: Heartland Travel's New Mini-Coaches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Our luxury Mercedes 16 seater mini coach in Glencoe scotland

New Mercedes mini-coaches offer comfort and style for unforgettable private tours of Scotland with Heartland Travel.

- David Hope

CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heartland , a leading provider of tours of Scotland , is pleased to announce that it is ready for the 2025 season with the addition of two new high-end luxury Mercedes mini-coaches to its fleet. These new mini-coaches will offer guests an even more comfortable and stylish way to experience the beauty of Scotland, particularly those seeking private tours of Scotland with a touch of luxury.

“We are excited to add these new mini-coaches to our fleet,” said David Hope of Heartland Travel.“We are committed to providing our guests with the best possible experience, and these new vehicles will help us do just that, especially for discerning travelers seeking intimate and personalized private tours.”

The new mini-coaches are equipped with a variety of features that will enhance the guest experience, including:

.Spacious and comfortable seating

.Large windows for panoramic views

.Air conditioning and heating

.State-of-the-art sound systems and guide PA

Heartland Travel offers a variety of tours that showcase the best of Scotland, from the Highlands to the Lowlands. The company's experienced guides are passionate about sharing their knowledge of Scotland's history, culture, and scenery with guests. Private tours of Scotland are a specialty, allowing for customized itineraries and exclusive experiences.

“We are confident that our guests will love our new mini-coaches,” said David.“They are the perfect way to experience all that Scotland has to offer, whether on a classic tour or a bespoke private tour designed just for you.”

About Heartland Travel

Heartland Travel is a family-owned and operated business that has been providing tours of Scotland for over 20 years. The company is committed to providing guests with an authentic and unforgettable Scottish experience.

