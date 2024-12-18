Top News On Dec 18: Markets Slide, Mumbai Boat Capsized, Umar Khalid Gets Bail, Ashwin Announces Retirement And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news, 18 Dec: From Sensex plunging 2000 points to Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar to Ravichandran Ashwin has announcing his retirement from international cricket, here are today's top stories.

Sensex crash

The Indian stock has been under pressure for three consecutive sessions. On Wednesday, December 18, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 declined by 0.80 per cent during intraday trade. The selling was not confined to bluechips only as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap declined by a per cent.

Finally, the Sensex closed 502 points, or 0.62 per cent, down at 80,182.20, while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 24,198.85, down 137 points, or 0.56 per cent. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.61 per cent lower, and the Smallcap index ended with a loss of 0.76 per cent.

Considering today's closing of 80,182.20, the Sensex has crashed 1,951 points in three days.

Amit Shah retorts to Ambedkar remarks row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress party of distorting his speech in Rajya Sabha regarding his remarks on BR Ambedkar. Shah took a swipe at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asking him to stop demanding the Union Home Minister's resignation.

Shah also said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) might even consider taking legal action against Congress leaders on the issue.

Opposition slam Amit Shah over Ambedkar remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar show BJP's "arrogance" and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take action against him.

Thackeray accused the BJP of insulting Maharashtra's icons , including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar. He claimed Amit Shah wouldn't have criticized Dr. Ambedkar without BJP and RSS support.

In a similar note, Bengal CM said,“what else can you expect from a party that has internalised HATE and BIGOTRY?”

China building villages near Doklam in Bhutan

Nearly eight years after the India-China standoff near Bhutan's Doklam , multiple Chinese settlements appeared near the strategic location. According to a Hindustan Times report, China has built around 22 villages and settlements in Bhutan's territory over the past eight years.

Eight out of the twenty-two villages spotted in satellite data were close to the Doklam plateau, located in Bhutan. These villages are strategically located in a valley or ridge and could increase the vulnerability of the Siliguri Corridor, also known as“chicken's neck.” The narrow stretch is the only gateway for India to the rest of the northeastern states.

Umar Khalid granted bail

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been granted interim bail to attend his cousin's wedding. The Karkardooma court approved the bail for a period of seven days from December 28 till January 3. Khalid, through his counsel, had sought a 10 day interim bail.

Khalid is currently in judicial custody in connection with a larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North East Delhi violence. He was arrested on September 14, 2020, under the UAPA for his alleged involvement in the case.

Mumbai boat capsize

A boat capsized near the Gateway of India in Mumbai while heading to Elephanta Island. Rescue efforts are underway. So far, one person has been declared dead. Around 80 passengers and five crew members were onboard.

The Brihanmumbai corporation (BMC) said that according to information received, the Neelkamal ferry boat, with around 80 passengers and five crew members onboard, capsized near Uran while it was heading to Elephanta caves from Gateway of India.

Ravichandran Ashwin retires from international cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket after India's draw against Australia in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Ashwin's retirement announcement was on the cards when visuals of Virat Kohli hugging the off-spinner went viral on social media.

Allu Arjun's father visits Pushpa 2 stampede victim's family, son

Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, on Wednesday, visited a Hyderabad hospital meets the child who was injured in the December 4 stampede during the Pushpa 2: The Rule screening. He also met the family of the deceased woman in the hospital.