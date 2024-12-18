PTC'25 Awards To Celebrate Digital Infrastructure's Brightest Stars

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The PTC'25 Awards are about more than recognition... Our finalists represent the best of a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry, and we look forward to honoring their achievements.” - Brian Moon, CEO, PTCHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) has announced the shortlist for its annual PTC'25 Awards , honoring leaders and innovators transforming the digital infrastructure and telecommunications ecosystem. The finalists represent cutting-edge achievements shaping the future of global connectivity.



Winners will be announced at the PTC'25 Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, 22 January 2025, during PTC's Annual Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. This signature event will celebrate outstanding contributions from individuals, companies, and projects shaping progress and innovation across the industry.



“The PTC'25 Awards are about more than recognition,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC.“They celebrate the bold ideas, transformative projects, and extraordinary leadership reshaping how we connect and communicate. Our finalists represent the best of a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry, and we look forward to honoring their achievements.”



This year's shortlist highlights the ingenuity of the global ICT community, showcasing innovative technologies, groundbreaking projects, and visionary leadership.



Shortlisted nominees (in alphabetical order by company) include:

Aligned Data Centers

AT&T Business

Blue Arcus

China Unicom

CtrlS Datacenters

DigitalBridge

Kacific Broadband Satellites Ltd

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

n-hop technologies Limited

NEXTDC

Northshore

River Advisers

Scala Data Centers

Spark New Zealand

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

SUBCO

Synspective

Telin

Tillered

TM Global

Women in Data Centers

Zenlayer



In addition, individual awards will be presented in the following categories:

Outstanding Young Leader Award (35 and under)

Outstanding CEO Award

PTC Distinguished Researcher Award

PTC Next Gen Award

Richard J. Barber Distinguished Service Award



Join us at PTC'25 to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers as we celebrate excellence and inspire the next wave of digital transformation. For more information, please visit us at



About PTC

Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and build new business opportunities. .

