Drinkmate Omnifizz, A Pioneer In Home Beverage Carbonation, Launches At Kaufland In Germany

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drinkmate , the global leader in innovative home carbonation systems, today announced the launch of its pioneering OmniFizz carbonator at Kaufland stores across Germany for a promotional period in January 2025. Known for its unique ability to carbonate any beverage, the Drinkmate OmniFizz redefines home carbonation, offering unparalleled versatility and sustainability.

Unlike traditional soda makers, the OmniFizz empowers users to sparkle more than just water-juice, wine, cocktails, tea, and more-delivering personalized sparkling experiences from the comfort of home. This innovative feature has positioned Drinkmate as a true pioneer in the home carbonation category, providing a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bottles.

"We are excited to partner with Kaufland to bring the OmniFizz to German households," said Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Drinkmate. "Germany's appreciation for quality, innovation, and sustainability perfectly aligns with our mission to revolutionize the way people enjoy beverages. Launching the OmniFizz in Kaufland stores is a significant milestone for us, and we're excited to offer German consumers the freedom to carbonate any drink, anytime, while promoting a more sustainable lifestyle."

With a sleek, user-friendly design and compatibility with standard CO2 cylinders, the OmniFizz promises to enhance beverage enjoyment while reducing environmental impact. The launch at Kaufland marks a significant step in Drinkmate's European expansion, making its innovative carbonation system more accessible than ever.

About Drinkmate:

Drinkmate is a pioneer in the beverage carbonation industry, dedicated to providing consumers with innovative solutions that enhance their drinking experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation, Drinkmate has established itself as a trusted name in the home beverage category. From cutting-edge beverage carbonation systems to stylish accessories, Drinkmate offers a diverse range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in the Americas, Australia, GCC, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.



