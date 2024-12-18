Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutics Market Size In 7MM Was ~USD 17 Billion In 2023 Is Expected To Grow By 2034 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Atopic Dermatitis Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Atopic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

.In December 2024:- Incyte Corporation- This study is being conducted to establish the efficacy of ruxolitinib cream in participants with moderate AD who had an inadequate response to, or are intolerant to, or contraindicated to topical corticosteroid (TCS)s and topical calcineurin inhibitor (TCI)s.

.In December 2024:- Amgen- A Phase 3, 24-week, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of Rocatinlimab (AMG 451) Monotherapy in Adult Subjects With Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD).

.In December 2024:- Eli Lilly and Company- This study will also include an Addendum to extend the study treatment period by an additional 32 weeks and to add a treatment arm testing dosing every 8 weeks. This Addendum will apply to existing study participants in selected countries.

.~40% of the Atopic Dermatitis prevalent population is ≤ 18 years of age; ~60%of this population has an early onset i.e. at the age of 0-2 years.

.The United States accounted for the highest number of Atopic dermatitis prevalent cases in the 7MM.

.Diagnosis of atopic dermatitis remains of key importance. ~25% remain either undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Also, a significant delay in diagnosis had been associated with the disease.

.The leading Atopic Dermatitis Companies such as Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Galderma, DS Biopharma, Janssen, Kymab, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Qurient, Cara Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and others.

.Promising Atopic Dermatitis Therapies such as Dupilumab, Apremilast, EDP1815, BMS-986166, Branebrutinib, Tofacitinib ointment 20mg/g, MEDI3506, Lebrikizumab, and others.

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

.Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis in the 7MM

.Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Age in the 7MM

.Total Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis in the 7MM

.Total Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Severity in the 7MM

.Total Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Gender in the 7MM

.Total Treated Cases of Atopic Dermatitis in the 7MM

Atopic Dermatitis Marketed Therapies

.RINVOQ (upadacitinib): AbbVie

Upadacitinib (ABT-494) – discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists and marketed as RINVOQ – is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor. JAKs are intracellular enzymes that transmit signals arising from cytokine or growth factor-receptor interactions on the cellular membrane to influence cellular processes of hematopoiesis and immune cell function. Within the signaling pathway, JAKs phosphorylate and activate signal transducers and activators of transcription (STATs), which modulate intracellular activity, including gene expression. Upadacitinib modulates the signaling pathway at the point of JAKs, preventing the phosphorylation and activation of STATs.

.DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

DUPIXENT (dupilumab) is an interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor alpha antagonist. It is a human monoclonal antibody of the immunoglobulin G4 subclass that inhibits IL-4 and interleukin-13 (IL-13) signaling by specifically binding to the IL-4 receptor alpha subunit, which the IL-4 and IL-13 receptor complexes share. Dupilumab inhibits IL-4 signaling via the type 1 receptor and both IL-4 and IL-13 signaling via the type 2 receptor.

Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

.Rocatinlimab (KHK4083/AMG 451): Amgen/Kyowa Kirin

Rocatinlimab (KHK4083/AMG 451) is an anti-OX40 human monoclonal antibody that inhibits and reduces the number of OX40-expressing pathogenic T cells responsible for driving systemic and local inflammatory responses. It has been reported that effector T cells expressing OX40 are present in the lesions of patients with atopic dermatitis and are critical in the disease pathophysiology. The initial antibody was discovered in collaboration between Kyowa Kirin US Research and La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

.VTAMA (tapinarof; JTE-061): Dermavant Sciences/Japan Tobacco Pharmaceutical/Torii Pharmaceutical

Tapinarof is a novel aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist in development as a once-daily, steroid-free, and cosmetically elegant topical cream. Dermavant is developing it for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Over 1,400 subjects have participated in 12 clinical trials for tapinarof. In the US, VTAMA cream is approved for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

Atopic Dermatitis Companies

Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Galderma, DS Biopharma, Janssen, Kymab, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Qurient, Cara Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook

Several effective Atopic Dermatitis treatments have become available in recent years for adult and adolescent patients with Atopic Dermatitis, and more are in development. The current Atopic Dermatitis market uses several off-label therapies apart from pharmacological systemic treatment. Localized atopic itch is frequently treated with topical or intralesional therapeutic agents. Topical corticosteroids have been used for atopic dermatitis for decades. Pimecrolimus and tacrolimus, topical calcineurin inhibitors, are used as steroid-sparing agents for patients with atopic dermatitis. Phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitors are an alternative option for the topical treatment of pruritis in atopic dermatitis. Oral antihistamines are commonly used for atopic itch. Additionally, phototherapy is efficacious in targeting atopic itch.

Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2020-2034

.Atopic Dermatitis Companies- Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Galderma, DS Biopharma, Janssen, Kymab, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Qurient, Cara Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and others.

.Atopic Dermatitis Therapies- Dupilumab, Apremilast, EDP1815, BMS-986166, Branebrutinib, Tofacitinib ointment 20mg/g, MEDI3506, Lebrikizumab, and others.

.Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers and Barriers

.Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

