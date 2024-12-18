Waaree Energies Ltd. Joins the United Nations Global Compact, Strengthening Its Commitment to a Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18th December 2024 – Waaree Energies Ltd., India's largest solar PV module manufacturer has joined global forces by aligning to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative with the goal of committing to a sustainable future. It further reinforces the company’s mission of propagating renewable energy solutions that contribute to a cleaner planet.



Waaree Energies has built a legacy quotient in championing the cause of sustainability through its range of energy transition solutions. Its fundamental proposition revolving around the transition to renewable energy acts as a force multiplier to corporates looking forward to leapfrog their respective carbon neutrality targets.



UNGC encourages businesses worldwide to embrace sustainable practices encompassing critical aspects such as human rights, labour standards, environmental stewardship and anti-corruption. Waaree Energies’ latest move reflects upon the company’s resolve to implement socially responsible policies while supporting global sustainability objectives.



Dr. Amit Paithankar, Chief Executive Officer, Waaree Energies, said, “We are excited to collaborate with other global corporations on projects aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Our aim is not only to lead by example but also to inspire others in our industry to adopt sustainable practices. Engaging with the UNGC will provide us with valuable insights and tools to further integrate sustainability into our business model and also enabling it for our clients across the world."



The accreditation places Waaree Energies among the global best, collectively working on advocating the cause of sustainability. The company’s commitment goes beyond operational excellence as it aims to foster a culture of sustainability that resonates throughout the industry and beyond. By leveraging resources and training opportunities available through the UNGC, Waaree Energies is set to strengthen its expertise across all facets of sustainability.





