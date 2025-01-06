Three Killed After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Kerala's Idukki

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Three people were killed and several others were when a state-owned Kerala State Road Corporation (KSRTC) bus plunged into a gorge near Pullupara in this hill district early on Monday, said.



The bus carrying 34 was returning to Mavelikara in Alappuzha district after a trip to Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, when the incident occurred around 6 am, police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to a private hospital in Mundakayam, and will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem, they added. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel were promptly deployed to carry out rescue operations, officers said.

More details are awaited.