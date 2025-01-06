OYO's New Check-In Policy For Unmarried Couples Ignites Meme Fest Netizens Say Firm 'Digging Its Own Grave'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hotel booking company OYO's new check-in policy for unmarried couples has set the internet ablaze, sparking a meme fest that's as hilarious as it is dramatic. With claims like 'OYO digging their own grave' echoing across social media, netizens are turning their frustrations into golden comedy.



Scroll through a riot of reactions as the world humorously navigates this unexpected twist in OYO hotel check-ins!

OYO has revised the check-in rules for partner hotels and introduced guidelines effective this year stating that unmarried couples can no longer check in, reported PTI on Sunday. According to the news report, the new rule will initially apply in Meerut , Uttar Pradesh.

Under the revised guidelines, all couples making bookings will be required to present valid proof of relationship during check-in. This rule also applies to online bookings.

PTI reported, quoting a company statement, that OYO has given partner hotels the discretion to accept or decline bookings based on their judgment, aligning with local social sensibility.

| Oyo buys US-based G6 Hospitality from Blackstone for $525 mn, adds 1,500 hotels Are OYO's new guidelines applicable to all cities?

For now, OYO has rolled out the implementation in the city of Meerut. Depending on the ground feedback, the company plans to expand it to other cities.

Why has OYO introduced these guidelines?

The revised policy is part of the travel booking company's initiative to transform outdated perceptions and project itself as a brand providing safe experiences for families, students, business, religious and solo travellers , the report cited OYO. The company said it also aims to promote longer stays and repeated bookings.