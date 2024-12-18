Submarine Power Cable Markets Report 2024-2034 With Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable & System, NKT, And Nexans At The Forefront

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Submarine Power Cable Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-user, Type, Core Type, Conductor Material, Voltage, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Submarine Power Cable Market was valued at $14.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.65%, reaching $41.20 billion by 2034.

The submarine power cable market is a dynamic sector crucial for the global transmission of electricity across oceans and seas. These cables, designed to be laid on the seabed between land-based stations and islands or across continents, facilitate the essential transfer of electricity from offshore power generation sources like wind farms and traditional onshore power plants to areas of demand. The market's relevance has been heightened by the global push towards renewable energy sources and the increasing need for reliable and extensive energy distribution networks.



A significant driver for this market is the rapid growth of offshore wind energy projects. As countries strive to meet their renewable energy targets and reduce carbon emissions, offshore wind farms have become a favoured choice due to their higher and more consistent wind speeds compared to onshore sites. Submarine power cables are indispensable in these projects, connecting the offshore turbines to the main power grid on land. For instance, regions such as Europe, which leads in offshore wind capacity, heavily depend on advanced submarine cable technologies to optimize energy transmission.

Technological advancements, particularly in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology, have further propelled the market. HVDC cables are preferred for their efficiency in transmitting electricity over long distances with minimal losses, a capability crucial for the long stretches between offshore installations and shore-based grid connections. This technology supports not just renewable energy projects but also intercontinental power sharing, enhancing energy security and market integration.

Market opportunities also abound in emerging regions where energy infrastructure is still developing, such as Southeast Asia and Africa. These regions are characterized by archipelagos and scattered island communities where energy demand is growing rapidly. The ability of submarine power cables to provide robust and efficient connections supports regional electrification projects and sustainable development goals, offering substantial growth prospects for market players.

As the world intensifies its commitment to renewable energy and seeks more robust, interconnected power networks, the Submarine Power Cable Market is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping global energy landscapes. Through technological advancements and strategic market expansions, it is set to address the growing demand for reliable and efficient energy transmission, particularly in offshore and inter-regional applications.

