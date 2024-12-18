Gas Chromatography Market To Hit USD 5.6 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gas chromatography is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to growing demand in and biotechnology industries.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gas chromatography size was valued at approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Gas chromatography (GC) is a key analytical method to separate and analyze volatile substances.

Request for a sample of this research report @

This technique works by passing a mixture through a column containing a stationary phase. The different levels of interaction between the components and the stationary phase result in the separation of compounds based on their unique chemical and physical properties.

The gas chromatography market for gas chromatography is experiencing significant expansion, driven by increased demand from industries like pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. These sectors are rapidly evolving, with a strong focus on drug development, stringent quality control, and adherence to regulatory requirements. Gas chromatography helps in these processes by ensuring the purity, potency, and stability of pharmaceutical products through the precise analysis of complex mixtures and the detection of trace impurities.

Based on product, the gas chromatography market from the accessories & consumables segment held revenue of USD 2 billion in 2023. This segment is expected to continue growing significantly due to the increased adoption of gas chromatography across various industries. The demand for high-quality consumables and accessories is essential to maintain the efficient functioning of gas chromatography systems.

In terms of applications, the gas chromatography market is divided into drug development and quality control, clinical diagnostics, bioprocess monitoring, and others. The drug development and quality control segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2032, driven by the complexity of modern pharmaceutical formulations and the need for rigorous quality control in drug manufacturing. Gas chromatography is indispensable in ensuring the safety and efficacy of drugs by validating their purity and potency, in compliance with regulatory standards.

The U.S. gas chromatography market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2032, with the country's leading innovations in chromatography technology. Advancements in column materials, detectors, and software are enhancing the performance of gas chromatography systems, increasing their speed, accuracy, and resolution. This progress is fueling the technology's widespread use across diverse industries, further boosting market growth.

Request for Report Customization @

Major players in gas chromatography market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Ellutia, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Phenomenex, Restek Corporation, SCION Instruments, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and VWR International among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing demand in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in gas chromatography

3.2.1.3 Rising clinical and toxicological research

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of equipment

3.2.2.2 Dearth of skilled professionals

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technological landscape

3.5.1 Core technologies

3.5.2 Adjacent technologies

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Gap analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse more chromatography industry reports @

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ... Read More News @