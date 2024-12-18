Katara Celebrates Qatar National Day With Ongoing Cultural And Heritage Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of its ongoing celebrations for Qatar National Day, Katara Cultural Village hosted a musical evening featuring renowned Omani cellist, Maryam Al Manjiya.

Her captivating performance enchanted fans of both classical and oriental music, as she masterfully delivered pieces that harmoniously blended tradition with modernity, showcasing her exceptional talent and artistry.

On Katara Corniche, poetry lovers gathered for an enchanting evening of verses dedicated to Qatar. The event, led by poet Mohammed Al Shahwani, also featured heartfelt recitations by poets Ali Mirza, Mohammed Al Sada, and Mustafa Matar.

In the world of visual arts, a group of talented painters participated in live art demonstrations, expressing their deep sense of loyalty and devotion to the nation with brushstrokes full of passion and creativity.

Among activities that captivated visitors was participation of Qatar Red Crescent, where attendees explored its remarkable humanitarian efforts and impactful contributions.

Audiences were also thrilled by performances of Qatari Armed Forces, which included contributions from the Centre for Military Performances and Music, iconic Qatari Ardah (traditional sword dance), and a lively street arts festival featuring an array of artistic and musical talents. Heritage-focused events, led by Al Galayel and Al Gannas Qatari Society, while Katara Art Market offered an impressive selection of handmade products.

Today, visitors can look forward to a spectacular paramotor and parachuting show, organized in collaboration with Joint Special Forces, taking place in the southern part of Katara. Katara's National Day celebrations will continue throughout the day on Katara Corniche, offering a vibrant programme of military parades, cultural showcases, and engaging artistic performances.