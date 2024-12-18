Some Mlas Coming Drunk To Telangana Assembly, Claims BRS Leader Harish Rao

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 18 (IANS) BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Wednesday made a sensational claim in the Telangana Assembly that some members are coming drunk to the House and proposed a breath analyser test for legislators.

The former stated in the House that like a breath analyser test for drunk driving on roads, a test should be conducted on the legislators entering the House.

Harish Rao remarked that some members are coming to the House after consuming liquor in the morning. These members don't know what they are speaking in the House, he said.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy demanded Harish Rao apologise to the House for his comments. He said Harish Rao's remarks are disparaging not just for the House but the entire society.

The minister lamented that Harish Rao is making personal attacks and opined that no member either from the ruling party or the opposition should make personal remarks.

Harish Rao made the remark when Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy termed him a thief in the Kaleshwaram project.

Government whip Beerla Ilaiah remarked that Harish Rao may have spoken about his uncle and Leader of Opposition in Assembly K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar expressed his unhappiness over Harish Rao's remarks and said they will be deleted from the records.

Earlier, he also deleted certain remarks by BRS MLA Vivekananda. He also found fault with the remarks made by another BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy and warned him that if he continued to make such remarks, he would be suspended. The Speaker observed that this is not a good tradition for new members.

Minister for Legislative Affairs D. Sridhar Babu took exception to the allegations made by Vivekananda against the government. He said the member should inform the Speaker before making allegations.

The BRS MLA had made the allegations while speaking on the problems of autorickshaw drivers. Sridhar Babu said it was the previous BRS government which betrayed autorickshaw drivers.