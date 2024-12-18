Azerbaijan And Qatar Strengthen Environmental Cooperation, Says Minister
It is important to develop and further strengthen cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Qatar in the field of environmental
protection.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, made this statement
at a reception held by the Qatari Embassy in Azerbaijan on Qatar's
National Day.
The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great
importance to environmental protection and addressing the effects
of climate change, implementing comprehensive measures in this
direction:
"In 2017, Azerbaijan and Qatar signed a Memorandum of
Understanding on wildlife protection, and joint measures have been
taken in this area. These steps are an example of successful
cooperation between our countries."
Speaking about COP29, Babayev stated that Azerbaijan acted as a
neutral mediator at the conference, creating conditions for fair
and impartial negotiations:
"Azerbaijan demonstrated exemplary leadership in the fight
against global climate change under the slogan“Year of Solidarity
for a Green World,” and called on all nations to unite in
solidarity for a fair, inclusive, and sustainable world."
The COP29 conference held in Baku concluded with great success,
and Azerbaijan achieved historically important results in the
climate negotiations.
