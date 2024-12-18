Azerbaijan And Qatar Strengthen Environmental Cooperation, Says Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

It is important to develop and further strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar in the field of environmental protection.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, made this statement at a reception held by the Qatari Embassy in Azerbaijan on Qatar's National Day.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to environmental protection and addressing the effects of climate change, implementing comprehensive measures in this direction:

"In 2017, Azerbaijan and Qatar signed a Memorandum of Understanding on wildlife protection, and joint measures have been taken in this area. These steps are an example of successful cooperation between our countries."

Speaking about COP29, Babayev stated that Azerbaijan acted as a neutral mediator at the conference, creating conditions for fair and impartial negotiations:

"Azerbaijan demonstrated exemplary leadership in the fight against global climate change under the slogan“Year of Solidarity for a Green World,” and called on all nations to unite in solidarity for a fair, inclusive, and sustainable world."

The COP29 conference held in Baku concluded with great success, and Azerbaijan achieved historically important results in the climate negotiations.