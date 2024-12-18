Mumbai: Boat Heading To Elephanta Island Capsizes Near Gateway Of India, Passengers Rescued From Sinking Vessel
12/18/2024 7:00:39 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A boat capsized near the Gateway of India in Mumbai while heading to Elephanta Island. Rescue efforts are underway, with visuals showing passengers in life jackets being transferred to safety as the vessel sinks.
