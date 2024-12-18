Mumbai: Boat Heading To Elephanta Island Capsizes Near Gateway Of India, Passengers Rescued From Sinking Vessel

( MENAFN - Live Mint) A boat capsized near the Gateway of India in Mumbai while heading to Elephanta Island. Rescue efforts are underway, with visuals showing in life jackets being transferred to safety as the vessel sinks.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.