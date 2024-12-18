Celebrating Excellence: 144 Graduates Honoured From HEC Paris In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris in Qatar proudly hosted a gala dinner on December 15, honouring the 2024 graduating classes of its Doha and Riyadh cohorts.

The evening celebrated the achievements of 144 graduates from the Executive MBA (EMBA), Specialized Master's in Strategic Business Unit Management (SBUM) programs and Global Executive Master in Management (GEMM). Notably, women represented 42 percent of all programs, exemplifying HEC Paris' dedication to fostering gender representation. The graduating classes included individuals from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, India, Greece, Jordan, Kuwait and Syria, reflecting the HEC Paris commitment to diversity within its programs.

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, warmly welcomed graduates and guests to the gala, which provided a meaningful platform for alumni, faculty, and graduates to connect, celebrate, and reflect on their transformative journeys.

He remarked,“We are proud of our graduates, whose leadership drives meaningful change and innovation across their fields. Their achievements are a testament to their determination, resilience, and vision. As they step into the future, they carry the values of HEC Paris, demonstrating impactful leadership and a steadfast commitment to excellence. Their journey is not just about today, but about shaping a better, more sustainable world for Qatar and beyond.”

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Hamad J. Al Thani, Chairman of HEC Paris Alumni Qatar Chapter delivered an inspiring address, highlighting the significance of lifelong learning and the pivotal role of the HEC Paris community in fostering impactful change across industries and society in Qatar.