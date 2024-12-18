Medical Adhesives Market To Grow At A 7.5% CAGR From 2024 To 2032 Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Adhesives Market

Medical Adhesives grows as demand for advanced wound care, minimally invasive treatments, and innovative adhesive technologies surges.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global medical adhesives market was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.This significant growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for advanced wound care products, the rising number of surgical procedures, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive medical technologies.Market DriversThe demand for medical adhesives has witnessed substantial growth due to various factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging global population, and the increasing need for surgical interventions. Medical adhesives are crucial in a wide range of applications, such as wound care, surgical wound closure, drug delivery systems, and diagnostic devices. They play an essential role in enhancing patient recovery times, minimizing infection risks, and improving the overall efficiency of medical treatments.A key driver for the medical adhesives market is the growing trend toward minimally invasive surgeries, which require advanced adhesive technologies for wound closure. Adhesives offer several advantages over traditional sutures and staples, including faster application, reduced risk of infection, and minimal scarring. Additionally, the increased adoption of wound care products, such as hydrocolloid dressings and bandages, has further boosted the demand for medical adhesives.The rising demand for biocompatible and biodegradable adhesives, which are safer for use in medical applications, is another significant factor driving market growth. Eco-friendly, non-toxic, and bio-based adhesives are gaining popularity as they reduce the risk of adverse reactions and improve the safety profile of medical devices.Get a Free Sample Report of Medical Adhesives Market @Major Key Players:➢ 3M (Tegaderm, Vetbond, Steri-Strip)➢ Arkema Group (Bostik Medifirst, MEDIX adhesives)➢ Ashland Inc. (Dermabond, Purethane, Pureseal)➢ Avery Dennison Corporation (MED 5541U, MED 5663U, MED 5024)➢ B. Fuller (Swiftmelt, HL-1492, Fulltak)➢ Baxter International Inc. (Tisseel, CoSeal, Artiss)➢ Chemence (Krylex, Vitrex, Medibond)➢ Cohera Medical, Inc. (TissuGlu, Sylys Surgical Sealant)➢ ConvaTec Group Plc (AQUACEL, DuoDERM, Stomahesive)➢ Dow (DOWSIL, MG7-9900, MG7-9950)➢ GluStitch Inc. (GluStitch Twist, GluSeal, GluShield)➢ Henkel AG & Company (Loctite Hysol, Technomelt, Aquence)➢ Johnson & Johnson (Dermabond, Ethicon Securestrap, Prineo)➢ Medtronic Plc (Permacol, ProGrip, VenaSeal)➢ Nitto Denko Corporation (Hydrocolloid, AquaProtect, Medisafe Bond)➢ Scapa Group PLC (Scapa Soft-Pro, Bioflex, Hydrocolloid)➢ Stryker Corporation (Seal-N-Heal, TissuGlu, Floseal)➢ Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TachoSil, TachoComb, TachoBond)➢ Terumo Corporation (Aquabond, Hydrofit, Surpass Seal)➢ Wacker Chemie AG (Silpuran, Elastosil, Adhesive Gel)Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation included are:By Product Type➢ Natural➢ Synthetic and Semi-SyntheticThe Medical Adhesives Market was led by the Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic segment in 2023, with the region holding a market share of 60%. Within this group, Cyanoacrylate was the leading subsegment and accounted for about 40% of the synthetic adhesives market. Surgical applications commonly use cyanoacrylate adhesives owing to their rapid bonding and strong fixing. For example, they are deployed for a variety of surgical indications for skin closure and tissue bonding, and they have benefits over traditional sutures (e.g., reducing scarring and healing time). Increasing utilization of these adhesives in surgeries and clinical settings further highlights their segmental leadership in the synthetic adhesives category, thus fuelling the overall growth of this market.By Technology➢ Water based➢ Solvent based➢ Solids and Hot melts➢ OthersThe water-based segment held the largest market share around 45% in 2023. This technology is preferred for its green attributes and less toxicity than solvent-based adhesives. Water-based Adhesives: water-based adhesives are most popular because they are used in applications where patient safety is important such as wound care. Consider, for instance, the tools for healing: manufacturers are formulating water-based medical adhesives that are capable of holding the dressings in place securely while being non-irritant to the skin so they can be used comfortably on sensitive patients. These factors coupled with their ease of use in various applications make them the most extensively used technology in the medical adhesives market.By Application➢ Dental➢ Internal Medical Applications➢ External Medical ApplicationsBy End-User➢ Hospitals➢ Clinics➢ Ambulatory Surgical Centers➢ OthersHospitals and clinics held the largest market share in the medical adhesives market in 2023, owing to the high volume of surgeries and medical procedures performed annually. These facilities rely heavily on medical adhesives for wound care, surgical wound closure, and the development of medical devices. Additionally, the growing trend of outpatient procedures and ambulatory surgical centers is contributing to the increased demand for medical adhesives in these settings.Buy Full Research Report on Medical Adhesives Market 2024-2032 @Regional AnalysisNorth America led the Medical Adhesives Market in 2023, with a share of around 40%. High presence of infrastructure, associated high rate of perform surgery and good research and developments activities are the few factors responsible for the leadership of the region. Thus, the US is one of the largest contributors to this dominance due to their ever-evolving medical technology and high demands for advanced wound care products. As an instance, several leaders of North America are specifically focused on the development of biocompatible and premium quality medical adhesives for applications such as surgical adhesives and wound dressings. According to the same research report the factors such as rise in number of people worldwide living with chronic conditions that require surgical treatment will also add fuel to the demand for medical adhesives thereby making North America the leading region in medical adhesives market.Europe also plays a crucial role in the growth of the medical adhesives market, with Germany and the U.K. being major contributors. Government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare systems, alongside the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, are boosting the adoption of medical adhesives in the region.Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The increasing healthcare expenditure, combined with the rising awareness of advanced medical treatments and wound care, is expected to drive the demand for medical adhesives in the region.Recent Developments➢ July 2024: 3M, a global leader in medical adhesives, launched a new range of surgical adhesives designed to improve wound healing and reduce infection rates. The innovative adhesives provide better adhesion and comfort for patients, particularly in high-stress areas of the body.➢ June 2024: Henkel AG introduced a new line of bio-based medical adhesives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of medical devices. These adhesives are derived from renewable resources and offer the same strength and flexibility as conventional options.➢ April 2024: Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices announced the development of a new surgical adhesive that can bond tissues quickly, reducing operation times and improving patient outcomes. This product is designed for use in both internal and external surgeries.Table of Contents - Major Key Points:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)1.3 Research Assumptions2. Executive Summary2.1 Market Overview2.2 Regional Synopsis2.3 Competitive Summary3. Research Methodology3.1 Top-Down Approach3.2 Bottom-up Approach3.3. Data Validation3.4 Primary Interviews4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis4.2 PESTLE Analysis4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Region, 20235.2 Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Region, 20235.3 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region5.4 Innovation and R&D, by Region, 20236. Competitive Landscape6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region6.3 Product Benchmarking6.4 Strategic Initiatives6.5 Technological Advancements6.6 Market Positioning and Branding7. Medical Adhesives Market Segmentation, by Product Type8. Medical Adhesives Market Segmentation, by Technology9. Medical Adhesives Market Segmentation, by Application10. Medical Adhesives Market Segmentation, by End-User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

