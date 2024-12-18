Türkiye’s leader calls on EU to establish administration in Syria to support refugees’ return

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of establishing an inclusive administration in Syria during a joint press conference on Tuesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Erdogan also called on the European Union (EU) to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. He stressed that there is no place for "terrorist organizations" in the region, highlighting the need for stability and peace in Syria to enable the safe return of refugees.



Erdogan also pointed out that a large number of Syrian refugees currently reside in Turkey, and he called for swift and strong support for Syria's reconstruction. He emphasized that this support should come from neighboring countries, allied nations, the EU, and international organizations to help rebuild the war-torn nation. The Turkish president's comments reflect his ongoing concern over the refugee situation and the challenges posed by the prolonged conflict in Syria.



Following the press conference, von der Leyen took to social media, announcing that the EU would allocate an additional 1 billion euros in aid to support Syrian refugees in Turkey through 2024. She reaffirmed the importance of EU-Turkey relations, stating that economic ties between the two sides continue to strengthen each year. She also highlighted Turkey's key role in managing migration, particularly in hosting a significant number of Syrian refugees.



To date, the EU has already allocated 6 billion euros to Turkey to assist in providing shelter and support for Syrians. According to official figures, nearly 3 million registered Syrian refugees currently reside in Turkey, making the country one of the largest hosts of refugees worldwide. The continued support from the EU is crucial in addressing the humanitarian needs of these refugees while also aiding in the broader efforts to stabilize the region.

