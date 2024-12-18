Geothermal Power Market Estimate To Hit $6.8 Billion By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Geothermal Power projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global geothermal power market size was valued at $4.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.The geothermal power market growth is driven by rise in investment in renewable energy projects in the region. Moreover, significant increase in energy demand due to rapid industrialization and rise in population in countries such as China and India are expected to boost the market growth.Download PDF Brochure:Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2018 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8%. Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for around 68.6% share in 2018, with the former constituting around 35.0% share.China and the U.S. have witnessed noteworthy growth in the production of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles not only create opportunities for the geothermal power market in the transportation sector but also reduce the greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions.The key players operating in the global geothermal power industry report include ABB, EDF, Enel Spa, General Electric (GE), The Tata Power Company Limited, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Korea Electric Power Corporation, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.The dry steam power stations segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2026.The Industrial segment dominated the geothermal power market share in 2018 and is expected to grow with the CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.In 2018, the Asia-Pacific market accounts for 34.9% share in the geothermal power market.The binary cycle power stations segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the geothermal power market size during the forecast period.Rise in electric vehicles is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the global geothermal power. This is attributed to the fact that electric mobility has considerably increased the consumption of energy in the transportation sector.Buy This Report (116 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Geothermal power plant utilize steam to produce energy. The steam is generated from reservoirs of hot water found below the earth's surface.In the process of energy generation, the steam rotates a turbine that activates a generator to produce energy. With growing demand for energy, it is expected that the requirement of geothermal power generation will increase notably.The industrial sectors are expected to consume more energy during the forecast period attributed to rise in use of geothermal power plants in the industrial sector.India possesses significant growth potential due to increase in investments in renewable energy projects in India. Thus, India is one of the major countries experiencing rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific geothermal power market.For instance, in March 2019, Eversource Capital, a Joint venture between Everstone and Lightsource, planned to invest $1 billion in renewable energy in India through its Green Growth Equity Fund.These investments and developments will increase the acceptability of geothermal power in the renewable energy market.Enquiry Before Buying:Increase in investments and developments in renewable energy project is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the geothermal power market.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Geophysical Services MarketClean Energy MarketEnhanced Geothermal System MarketArtificial Intelligence in Renewable Energy MarketGeothermal Turbines MarketGeotechnical Services MarketGeothermal Power MarketRenewable Energy MarketAdvanced Energy MarketOcean Power MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.