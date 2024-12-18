(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasized that Qatar National Day is a noble and inspiring national occasion that embodies the spirit of unity, cohesion and belonging among citizens, and affirms their pride in the legacy of the Founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, who laid the foundations of a strong and unified state, making Qatar a model of steadfastness and independence.

In a special statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that Qatar National Day offers a great and renewed opportunity to emphasize the ongoing march of exceptional achievements across various fields under the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who leads Qatar with determination and confidence towards new horizons, committed to realizing Qatar National Vision 2030 and strengthening its position on the global stage.

Celebrating this national occasion reaffirm our commitment, as successive generations, to follow the path of our fathers and grandfathers. We remain dedicated to defending our homeland and its dignity, working with utmost sincerity to elevate, advance and prosper it. We renew our pledge to continue the journey of development and progress under the banner of our wise leadership, His Excellency stated.

On this special day, Qatari society - both citizens and residents - strengthens its loyalty and solidarity, united in continuing the path of development and renaissance in this generous homeland, proud of its enduring values and ambitious vision, His Excellency added.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the Founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, laid a strong foundation for an independent state based on unity, justice, noble human values, and a relentless pursuit of development and growth. He established the pillars of the modern State of Qatar and embodied piety, justice and courage. A lover of science and knowledge, he was endowed with leadership wisdom and a spirit of sacrifice. Following in his footsteps, the rulers of the State of Qatar have upheld his righteous path, demonstrating prestige, wisdom and integrity, while embodying the spirit of national unity and consensus.

The noble deeds, enduring contributions, and great sacrifices made by our ancestors for the unity, sovereignty, and prosperity of the State of Qatar remain the foundation, driving force, and guiding light that illuminate our path toward further achievements under the leadership of HH the Amir. The celebration of Qatar National Day is a commemoration of these accomplishments across various fields, His Excellency added.

Regarding Qatars diplomatic achievements, His Excellency stated: "The National Day is a cherished occasion through which we reaffirm our commitment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement the directives of HH the Amir, aiming to fulfill the aspirations and interests of the people, as well as the strategic objectives of the State. This includes strengthening close cooperation with various countries and organizations."

He further explained that since its founding, the State of Qatar has followed wise policies grounded in fair principles, making significant contributions to strengthening international peace and security by supporting the peaceful resolution of global disputes. Qatar also plays a leading role in addressing key global issues of concern to the international community, such as climate change, poverty, terrorism, and providing humanitarian aid. These efforts have solidified Qatars position on the global stage, earning it respect and a prestigious standing internationally.

In the context of Qatars mediation efforts in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the results of the tripartite mediation, which included a humanitarian truce agreement in November 2023 that led to a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners and 109 detainees, and an increase in the flow of relief shipments.

His Excellency also noted that Qatari mediation facilitated the exchange of detainees between the United States and Venezuela, as well as the reunification of dozens of Ukrainian children with their families after being separated by war.

With its unwavering determination and wise vision, the State of Qatar will continue to be a beacon of hope and peace, tirelessly working to contribute to global security and stability, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed.

"The State of Qatar will remain a refuge for the oppressed and will always strive to preserve security and stability," His Excellency reaffirmed.

Regarding the key goals that the State of Qatar aims to achieve as it enters a new phase of development under the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani highlighted that this years celebration comes at a pivotal moment. Qatar is confidently progressing toward a new development phase within the framework of the Third National Development Strategy, a crucial step in realizing Qatar National Vision 2030. In this context, His Excellency outlined the efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance Qatars regional and global position through an integrated diplomatic strategy that focuses on strengthening ties with friendly and sisterly nations, fostering cooperation in security, economic, and sustainable development fields, and developing strategic relationships that support national interests and promote regional and global security.

His Excellency emphasized the strategic focus on developing future sectors that are key drivers of sustainable growth, such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and innovative industries, through increased investments in these vital areas, alongside efforts to leverage technological and digital transformations. These initiatives enhance the countrys ability to diversify its economy and reinforce its pioneering role in leading global advancements.

Concluding his statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani reaffirmed the State of Qatars deep commitment to its ambitious strategy. He emphasized the countrys determination to continue its development journey, strengthen its leadership across all sectors, and strive for further progress and prosperity, reflecting its visionary approach to a brighter future.

MENAFN18122024000067011011ID1109008484