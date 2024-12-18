عربي


China expands visa-free travel policy extending stays and access for 54 countries

12/18/2024 2:27:04 AM

(MENAFN) China has extended its visa-free travel policy, expanding stays and travel choices for Chinese people from 54 nations, politicians stated Tuesday.

The allowed stay for authorized travelers has been rose to 10 days, or 240 hours, up from the latest permission of 72 and 144 hours, in line with the National Immigration Administration.

The recent policy also rose entrance to 60 ports through 24 provinces and areas, in comparison with 39 ports in 19 areas lately.

Individuals of 54 nations, such as the US, UK, Russia, Canada, and Brazil, can currently enter China visa-free while transiting to a third nation or area. The purpose of the changes is to improve tourism and business exchanges, as China records a huge increase in foreign visits in the current year.

The extended visa-free regions such as areas with rich cultural heritage, like Shanxi and Jiangxi, in addition to economic hubs such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and the Yangtze River Delta.

