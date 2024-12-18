The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen calls on protecting of proof, material connected to war crimes

(MENAFN) The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Tuesday called on institutions to save proof and material connected to conflict crimes, such as locations of mass graves to insure justice for Syrian victims.



"And here let me stress an urgent first step -- the protection of evidence and material, as well as sites of mass graves. We must safeguard the right of the and their families and survivors to both truth and justice," Pedersen stated at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria, as he underlined the necessity for "the immediate release of all those still detained arbitrarily across the country."



With the collapse of the Bashar Assad government, he stated that "there is a great hope that Syria now has a real chance to move towards peace, economic stability and growth, inclusion for all Syrians, and accountability and justice."



He called on the protection of transitional justice mechanisms, such as explaining the destiny of the missing and disappeared.



