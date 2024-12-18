Idlib’s route shows remnants of past battles as opposition forces challenge Assad's regime

(MENAFN) The route to Idlib, a desolate area in northwestern Syria, still bears remnants of the old battle lines: trenches, abandoned military positions, rocket rounds, and ammunition.



Until a bit more than a week previously, this was the only region in the nation under the opposition control.



From Idlib, rebels heading by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, started an surprising attack that toppled Bashar al-Assad and finished his family's five-decade dictatorship in Syria.



As a consequence, they have become the nation’s de facto and seem to be attempting to spread their leadership style throughout Syria.



Following Assad's removal, opposition flags with a green stripe and three red stars flew high in public spaces and were waved by men and women of all ages. Graffiti on walls glorified resistance to the authorities.



While demolished buildings and piles of rubble served as reminders of the not-so-distant conflict, refurbished homes, newly opened shops, and well-maintained roads demonstrated that some things had, in fact, improved. However, there were concerns about what was perceived as heavy-handed rule by officials.



