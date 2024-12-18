H-1B Visa Rules Eased: Outgoing President Joe Biden's Parting Gift To US Companies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) To make the hiring of foreign workers easier for American firms, the outgoing Joe Biden relaxed the H-1B visa norms on Tuesday. The development will facilitate American companies to hire more foreign workers with special skills.

Relaxation of H-1B visa rules will help thousands of Indian tech professionals get high-paying jobs in the US. Take a look at the key changes announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

-The relaxation will modernise the definition and criteria for special positions and nonprofit and governmental research organisations. These entities are exempted from the annual statutory limit on H-1B visas.

-The H-B visa rue change will also let US companies hire as per their business requirements to strengthen their position in the global marketplace, read a press release.

-The new rule will streamline the approvals process and increase its flexibility, allowing employers to retain talented workers.

-The final rule will also allow USCIS to fast-forward the application process for most individuals who had previously been approved for an H-1B visa.

-The relaxation in rules will also ensure a smoother transition from F-1 student visas to H-1B visas. US firms rely heavily on the visa category to hire talented professionals from countries like India and China.

New edition of Form I-129 available from January 17

The government will provide a new edition of form I-129 from January 17, 2025 to implement the revised H-1B visa guidelines. All the petitioners applying for a visa after the date will be required to fill the new edition of the form. USCIS will soon publish a preview version of the new Form I-129 edition on uscis.