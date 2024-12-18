Russia relocates its boats, submarines in Mediterranean

(MENAFN) Italian Defense Guido Crosetto stated on Tuesday that Russia is relocating its military existence in Syria to Libya, highlighting that the existence of Russian boats and submarines in the Mediterranean is permanently a "source of concern.”



"Moscow is relocating resources from its Tartus base in Syria to Libya. This is not good. Russian ships and submarines in the Mediterranean are always concerning. It’s even more alarming when they are just two steps away from us instead of a thousand kilometers away,” Crosetto noted on reports of Moscow relocating its military holdings from Syria to Libya.



Addressing the Italian daily "La Repubblica,” Crosetto said that because of Russia’s latest escalation of strikes in Ukraine, he does not see encouraging settings for a negotiating period in this conflict, which started in February 2022.



"I see Russia intent on consolidating its position on the ground," he commented.



Answering to if Italy would perform a part in a negotiation charge in Ukraine or elsewhere, Crosetto stated "Italian troops have always been ready for peacekeeping missions. If a multinational force is needed, we will be part of it. Just as in Lebanon and Gaza, we are ready for Ukraine as well."

