Spacex CEO Musk Faces Investigations Over National Security Protocol Breaches: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his aerospace company are currently under scrutiny, with at least three reviews initiated to assess their compliance with regulations designed to safeguard national security, according to a report byThe New York Times on Tuesday.

The probes, reportedly launched by the United States Air Force, the Department of Defence's Inspector General, and the undersecretary of defence for intelligence and security, seek to determine whether SpaceX has fulfilled its obligations under federal reporting protocols. These rules are intended to ensure transparency and protect classified information critical to state security.

Notably, these investigations have reportedly been prompted by SpaceX's alleged failure to disclose crucial information about Musk's interactions with foreign leaders. TheNew York Times, citing eight anonymous sources familiar with the company and its internal affairs, revealed that these omissions have raised alarm among government officials and allies.

The Air Force, which has played a key role in the reviews, recently expressed concerns about potential security risks posed by Musk, reportedly leading to a denial of high-level security clearance for the billionaire entrepreneur.

As per the publication, when approached for comment, the Air Force and the undersecretary of defence for intelligence and security deferred to the Department of Defence's Office of Inspector General. In a statement, the office said it could“neither confirm nor deny the existence of an ongoing investigation,” citing the need to maintain confidentiality and uphold the integrity of the investigative process.

| Elon Musk plans Texas city around SpaceX Starbase: Rockets, jobs & community

Musk, who has positioned Space as a leading force in space exploration and satellite technology, has frequently drawn criticism for his handling of high-stakes matters involving global leaders and foreign governments. However, neither Musk nor SpaceX has commented publicly on the allegations or the ongoing reviews. The investigations add to a growing list of controversies that surround around the high-profile CEO.