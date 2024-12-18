Noida Woman Slaps Boy During Kids' Fight, Attacks Woman Filming Incident: Watch Video
Date
12/18/2024 1:19:31 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A woman in Noida allegedly slapped a school child over a fight with her kid, which led to a heated argument with the his parent. In a viral video, the woman can be seen hitting another lady who was recording the incident.
The altercation video has gone viral on social media and has sparked outrage among netizens. Noida Police has registered a case, and the matter is being investigated. The viral video from Noida's Gaur City-2 also showed the woman hurling abuses at the person recording the video.
Noida woman thrashes kid | Watch video
“In Gaur City-2 under Police Station Bisrakh area, a dispute occurred between two children due to which a dispute occurred between the mothers of both children. On the basis of the complaint of the plaintiff, a case has been registered against the opponent. The accused is being questioned and further legal action is being take,” read a statement by DCP Noida.
(More to come)
MENAFN18122024007365015876ID1109005449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.