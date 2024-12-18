Noida Woman Slaps Boy During Kids' Fight, Attacks Woman Filming Incident: Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A woman in Noida allegedly slapped a school child over a fight with her kid, which led to a heated argument with the his parent. In a video, the woman can be seen hitting another lady who was recording the incident.

The altercation has gone viral on social and has sparked outrage among netizens. Noida has registered a case, and the matter is being investigated. The viral video from Noida's Gaur City-2 also showed the woman hurling abuses at the person recording the video.

Noida woman thrashes kid | Watch video

“In Gaur City-2 under Police Station Bisrakh area, a dispute occurred between two children due to which a dispute occurred between the mothers of both children. On the basis of the complaint of the plaintiff, a case has been registered against the opponent. The accused is being questioned and further legal action is being take,” read a statement by DCP Noida.

(More to come)