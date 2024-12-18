Arms, Ammunition Recovered From Forest Area In North Kashmir's Kupwara
Date
12/18/2024 1:12:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces have recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics from a forest area near the Line of Control in Kupwara district of North Kashmir, the army said on Wednesday.
Acting on a specific intelligence input, the army and Police launched a joint search operation in Amrohi area of Tangdhar near the LoC on Tuesday.
“During search, four Pistols, six Pistol Magazines, approx four Kgs of narcotics and other war-like stores have been recovered,” the army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on its X handle.
“#ChinarCorps remains steadfast in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” it added.
|
