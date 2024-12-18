Qatar Celebrates National Day Today With Pride, Traditional Fervour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Day is being celebrated today, reflecting on the country's journey of resilience, determination, and progress. A variety of events have been organised for citizens and residents to mark the occasion, which coincides with a long weekend.

These celebrations aim to promote national pride and preserve Qatari traditions while involving people from all parts of society, strengthening the connection between today's generations and the cultural heritage passed down by their ancestors.



Major venues hosting National Day events include Darb Al Saai, the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, Old Doha Port, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and Asian Town.

Darb Al Saai, the primary venue for National Day celebrations, is hosting over 104 cultural and heritage activities until December 21. The National Day celebrations at Katara include musical performances, traditional Qatari 'Arda' dance, a showcase by Qatari Armed Forces in collaboration with the Military Parade Center, and a street arts festival celebrating local artistic and musical talents.



Visitors can also enjoy falconry displays, saluki racing, cultural activities, and an exhibition highlighting Qatar's achievements.