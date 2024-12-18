J&K: Tragic Fire In Kathua Claims Six Lives, Including Two Children

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) A devastating fire engulfed a house in the Shiv Nagar area of Kathua city on Wednesday, claiming the lives of six people, including two children.

According to doctors at GMC Hospital, Kathua, the succumbed to suffocation caused by smoke inhalation.

The incident occurred around 2:21 A.M. Emergency services were promptly alerted, with the fire department personnel and rushing to the scene. Despite their efforts, six individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The tragedy happened in a rented house where the victims resided. Surinder Atri, a Doctor at GMC Hospital stated,“This is an extremely tragic incident. The fire broke out in a rented accommodation. Among the deceased are the husband of a retired Assistant Matron, their unmarried daughter, and two children from her brother's family. The survivors, including another daughter, a son, and the rest of the brother's family, are currently out of danger.”

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire might have been triggered by a burning lamp or stove, which ignited the furniture and other items in the house. The flames rapidly engulfed the room and spread to adjacent areas. The dense smoke caused panic and led to fatalities due to suffocation rather than burns, as no significant burn marks were found on the victims.

Dr. Atri added,“The victims were sleeping in a single room when the fire broke out. It is a massive loss for the family. Among those who died were the retired Assistant Matron's husband, her unmarried daughter, and her brother's two children. Their loss has left an indelible void.”

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire to ensure accountability and avoid recurrence.