Hongkong Land Launches Next-Generation Tenant Engagement Service For The Professional Community In Central Media Outreach Newswire APAC

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Hongkong Land announced the launch of Centricity App 2.0. The new and improved digital gateway provides office tenants and their staff with more personalised and seamless access to Hongkong Land services, spaces, privileges and experiences in the Hongkong Land's Central portfolio, all in the palm of one's hand.The launch of the new digital engagement service, the most comprehensive of its kind in the Hong Kong market, comes as Hongkong Land's Centricity platform – an exclusive collection of spaces and services designed to enhance the working lives of tenants – celebrates its fifth anniversary with strong growth in usage. Since its inception in 2019, Centricity has become a vibrant community-building platform in Central, offering an extensive blend of online and offline amenities for businesses, their employees, non-profit organisations and luxury brands.Neil Anderson, Director and Head of Office, Commercial Property, Hongkong Land, said: "Centricity is an unmatched tenant engagement platform in Hong Kong and we are delighted by its success as it marks its fifth anniversary. As well as providing tenants and their employees with convenient and flexible access to a broad range of services, amenities and spaces in the heart of Central, it curates exclusive privileges and experiences that meet their diverse needs. In short, it embodies our newly introduced brand promise – "Experience is central.""The launch of our next generation tenant service, Centricity App 2.0, exemplifies the Company's core values. This innovative, highly personalised service anticipates what our tenants want from the workplace ecosystem of the future and underscores our focus on collaborating across multiple touch points in their working lives."The new digital service is the culmination of years of analysing tenant behaviours and usage data and anticipating their future needs. The new app sports a significantly refreshed look, enhanced features and exciting new content, elevating the user experience. Key highlights include a personalised and customisable landing screen, access to curated privileges and events and improved information sharing, with new real-time public transport arrival information in the core Central area.Tenants will also benefit from more seamless access to workplace services provided by Hongkong Land. This will include temperature control in offices[1], indoor air quality monitoring, enhanced visitor access management and more convenient meeting rooms and hot desk booking at Centricity.Leveraging the original Centricity App's 22,000 registered users, the 2.0 app is expected to strengthen the professional community within Central by facilitating connections through events and information sharing among tenants and customers.On the events side, it will complement Centricity's Concentric Event Space in Chater House, a dynamic 7,000 sq. ft multi-purpose space for corporate and luxury customers. In 2024, Concentric received 230 bookings, a significant increase on the near-50 in its first full year of operation. A record 66% of bookings were by Central Portfolio tenants, highlighting the strong integration of Centricity within the Hongkong Land ecosystem.Ms Iris Chan, Assistant General Manager, Hongkong Land, said: "Centricity is a focal point for the business and luxury lifestyle community in Central, Hong Kong. From Sotheby's auctions and luxury brand fashion shows to wellness workshops and corporate functions, Centricity delivers exceptional experiences that enrich the working day lives of our more than 400 tenants and their guests."Centricity places a strong emphasis on work-life balance and has hosted more than 270 wellness-related events including yoga and meditation classes. Its wellbeing focus, coupled with innovations such as the app and Concentric's ongoing success, reinforces Hongkong Land's leadership in creating dynamic and engaging workspaces at the heart of the Central business district.[1] Varies depending on access rights.