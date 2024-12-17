Free Shipping Drives Alibaba's Taobao To New E-Commerce Highs
12/17/2024 11:06:23 PM
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) 's Taobao has reached new heights in the global e-commerce landscape, achieving over
$20 billion
in gross merchandise value (GMV) in its overseas business this year. This remarkable milestone reflects robust year-on-year growth and positions Taobao as a strong competitor among cross-border e-commerce platforms like Shein, Temu, and TikTok Shop. Despite a lower marketing profile, the Chinese online shopping platform's innovative strategies and localized services have driven its success, particularly through its free shipping initiative.
Taobao was launched in 2013 to address the organic demand arising from overseas Chinese nationals who were already acquainted with the platform. Over the years, it evolved to meet broader international needs. Rebranded as Tmall Global way back in 2016, it embraced the consumption upgrade strategy by...
