Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) EM Tracking Prowess Is Highlighted By Growing Return On Capital Improvements

The electronic monitoring (“EM”) sector has gained increased attention as a viable means to provide courts and law enforcement valuable new options for supervising offenders

EM's alternative to incarceration is seen as a cost-saving measure that reduces recidivism while being responsive to community safety concerns, and this has led to growth in the industry

SuperCom, a growing EM developer, has reported a number of key contract wins this year in North America and Europe for its PureSecurity and associated services, largely based on its ability to target domestic violence prevention through EM supervision A recent report by Simply Wall St noted that SuperCom has been optimizing its cash use, showing improved Return On Capital Employed (“ROCE”), and improvement in the company's profit margin

GPS tracking technology developer

SuperCom Ltd.

(NASDAQ: SPCB)

is gaining attention for its improving profitability amid the company's heightened focus on court and police client electronic monitoring (“EM”). The company's superior EM solutions allow dependable supervision of qualifying offenders while freeing them from expensive physical custody.

Simply Wall St

noted in a recent article on SuperCom's financial performance that the company's Return On Capital Employed (“ROCE”), a metric evaluating how much pre-tax income a company earns on capital invested in its business, shows that SuperCom has already moved into positive territory for its earnings on its capital.

“Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies,” the article states, while also acknowledging that the company's current liabilities have decreased in relation to its total assets as evidence of fundamental improvements ( ).

“Our gross profit margin improved dramatically to 50.1% from 37.7% in the prior year period,” SuperCom President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi stated in the company's report on Q3 finances last month ( ).“Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our strategy by delivering cutting-edge solutions, deepening relationships with existing clients, and entering new markets.”

The company has put effort into optimizing its cash use for greater efficiency in employing its capital, while boosting sales in North America and Europe. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & GPS tracking technologies product suite known as PureSecurity, tailored to the public safety sector.

The platform is enhanced by monitoring services that complement the technology and are adapted for domestic violence prevention, EM supervision of people on probation or house arrest, and other security needs.

Its technology provides improvements over legacy ankle monitor products with solutions designed to be worn discreetly with long battery life so that they don't continually require a recharge. They also provide the potential for EM tracking on a three-dimensional plane, which is useful in metropolitan areas where residences and business offices may occupy elevated facilities within a building, and tracking movements between multiple floors is desirable rather than simply following someone on a two-dimensional map.

“Some people, especially in Manhattan, live in a certain area, so you want to make sure they're actually in the building and in their home, not just in the building,” Trabelsi said in an interview earlier this year with the Your Advantage Play podcast ( ).“If someone's a sex-offender and they need to stay in their house, and there is a huge building with thousands of people, it doesn't help just to track that they're in the building.”

SuperCom's base of operations in Israel draws on the education and mindset inherent among the nation's residents in defensive technologies, giving the company an added advantage in the EM security sector.

