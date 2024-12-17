Laapataa Ladies Out Of Oscars 2025 Race: THESE Films Made It To International Feature Film Category

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies', which was India's official entry to the Best Foreign Language category, is out of the race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlisted movies in 10 categories for the upcoming 97th Oscars ceremony .

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, premiered in theaters on March 1, 2024. The film features performances by Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam.

About Laapataa Ladies

Set in rural India, Laapataa Ladies revolves around the story of two young brides who are inadvertently swapped on a train.

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹20.5 crore in India during its 13-week theatrical run. With ₹2.75 crore in the overseas market and India gross collection ₹24.31 crore, the worldwide business of the movie stood at ₹27.06 crore. As per media reports, the movie was made with around ₹5 crore.

Meanwhile, the film's team including director Kiran Rao and producer Aamir Khan already kickstarted the campaign for Oscars 2025. Recently, the film was screened in London. On November 12, a new poster for the film was unveiled with the title 'Lost Ladies'. It highlighted a change for international audiences, as the Hindi word Laapataa was translated to its English word, Lost.

Notably, Aamir Khan's iconic Lagaan was the last Indian film to secure a spot in the top five nominations for Best International Feature Film (formerly Best Foreign Film) at the 2002 Oscars. Other films like Rang De Basanti (2006) and Taare Zameen Par (2007) were selected as India's official entries but did not receive an Oscar nomination.

Nominations for Oscars 2025 International Feature Film Category

Brazil,“I'm Still Here”

Canada,“Universal Language”

Czech Republic,“Waves”

Denmark,“The Girl with the Needle”

France,“Emilia Pérez”

Germany,“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Iceland,“Touch”

Ireland,“Kneecap”

Italy,“Vermiglio”

Latvia,“Flow”

Norway,“Armand”

Palestine,“From Ground Zero”

Senegal,“Dahomey”

Thailand,“How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies”

United Kingdom,“Santosh”

(With inputs from agencies)